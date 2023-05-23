Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton, Hexham and Brighton all live on busy Tuesday

There are three domestic meetings to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing this Tuesday, including some big names clashing at Wolverhampton, all live from 2.10pm.

4.10 Wolverhampton - Prescott's Born Ruler among 10 in tight handicap

As often is the case with three-year-old-only handicaps at this time of year, there may well be a rapid improver or two lurking among the 10 runners for the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (4.10).

The field features two last-time-out winners, including Sir Mark Prescott's Born Ruler, who got off the mark at the third attempt on the all-weather over seven furlongs here in January.

Freshened up now by the Arc-winning trainer, the Kingman colt returns after a 113-day break under Luke Morris.

Hugo Palmer's Dhariye underwhelmed in two starts over six furlongs as a two-year-old but seemed to relish the step up in trip to a mile at Southwell in January and arrives from a 119-day break, with James Doyle booked.

Top-weight Quantum Light showed plenty of promise in each of her first three runs for Ralph Beckett but may not have been suited by soft ground conditions when last seen at Newmarket.

Champion jockey William Buick teamed up with Kevin Ryan for a nice winner at York's Dante Festival last week and the pair combine again with No Barrier.

3.10 Wolverhampton - Last-time winners Eden Storm and Owl Island meet

Simon and Ed Crisford have booked James Doyle for the ride on Owl Island, who will bid to make it two from two in the At The Races App Expert Tips Novice Stakes (3.10).

The son of Dark Angel is the first foal from a half-sister of July Cup winner Harry Angel and scored over seven furlongs on debut at Chelmsford 12 days ago.

Marco Botti's Eden Storm was fifth in what has since proven to be a red-hot Southwell novice last month before getting his head in front over this course and distance next time.

Richard Hannon hands a first start to Havana Gold colt Island Luck for Qatar Racing, with Oisin Murphy heading to Dunstall Park for the ride.

Image: James Doyle heads to Wolverhampton to ride the unbeaten Owl Island

7.20 Hexham - Onward Route takes on some classy veterans in feature

There are three last-time winners among the nine lining up for the Port Of Blyth Handicap Hurdle (7.20) at Hexham, but it could be Onward Route's turn to get his head in front.

Rebecca Menzies' nine-year-old belatedly got off the mark here in June last year and was beaten only a neck back at the track earlier this month.

Old favourite Voix Du Reve got back to winning ways at Ayr last month off a career-low mark of 120 and 7lb claimer Dylan Johnston keeps the ride.

The good ground forecast will suit top-weight Didtheyleaveuoutto, who returns to hurdling over a more suitable two-and-a-half-mile trip with cheekpieces re-applied.

Image: Voix Du Reve and Dylan Johnston on their way to winning at Ayr

4.53 Brighton - Mostawaa fancied to bounce back to winning ways

Front-runner Mostawaa could be suited by conditions and the south coast track now dropped significantly in class to the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital Handicap (4.53) for Heather Main and Gina Mangan.

He is one of three runners on the card for Main - a rare visit to Brighton having had just two runners here in the last five years (both finishing second).

Mostawaa takes on seven rivals, including Roger Teal's Mick's Dream and recent winner Enough Already, who tops the weights.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Wolverhampton, Hexham and Brighton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday May 23.