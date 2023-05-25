Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sir Mark Prescott team send classy Ottoman Prince to Wolverhampton

Sir Mark Prescott could have a smart one in Ottoman Prince who bids to defy a penalty at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.50 Wolverhampton - Ottoman Prince heads sextet

Sir Mark Prescott's Ottoman Prince ought to take plenty of beating in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Restricted Novice Stakes (3:50) after two highly encouraging runs.

The son of Zoffany won at Chelmsford last season before a second at the same venue, and makes three-year-old debut off a mark of 87 against what look like inferior rivals on paper.

Of the opposition, Clive Cox's Exorbitant is possibly the most interesting having had two midfield runs to date whilst Zeno gets the service of red-hot apprentice Billy Loughnane.

5.25 Wolverhampton - Triggered bids for fifth career success

Mark Loughnane sends the in-form Triggered back to the all-weather for the Search Fitzdares On Chat-GPT Handicap (5:25).

Son Billy takes the ride and is expected to be a short price having landed a similar contest at Chelmsford just 14 days ago.

David Loughnane's Plumette drops down a grade despite running well here last time out and needs respecting, whilst Dolly Gray returns under Stefano Cherchi.

6.40 ParisLongchamp - Fabre goes for eighth Hoquart

Andre Fabre has won seven renewals of the Group 3 Prix Hoquart (6:40) and it's a typically hot renewal with plenty of unexposed types in the race.

Fabre has declared both Guet Apens and First Minister, with the latter running well behind French Derby hope Feed The Flame at this venue last month.

The Prix Greffulhe form could also prove crucial, with Harry Way and Rashford finishing second and third in that race last time.

Others to note

4.18 ParisLongchamp - Listed Prix Finlande where Nasella and Atakama feature.

5.35 ParisLongchamp - Unbeaten Topgear heads Listed field.

Watch Wolverhampton and ParisLongchamp on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday May 25.