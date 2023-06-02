Hollie Doyle blog: My Derby fancy and five Epsom rides on Classic day!

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle has five rides on Derby Day at Epsom, including Lihou in the 'Dash', and reveals her fancy for the big race itself.

DERBY FAVOURITE AUGUSTE CAN REDEEM REPUTATION

Auguste Rodin's flop in the Qipco 2000 Guineas doesn't mean he can't bounce back and show the world what a class act he is when he sets out to redeem his reputation in the Betfred Derby (1.30) at Epsom on Saturday.

His crown may have slipped rather dramatically at Newmarket, but his brilliant trainer Aidan O'Brien maintains every faith in the son of Deep Impact, who has the class to show the world what he's made of over 1m4f.

Drawn right next door to him is my husband Tom Marquand's mount Waipiro, a relative outsider but a colt who has the credentials to run a massive race for Ed Walker and the team.

Tom was really impressed with this horse when he won a novice on him at Newmarket in the spring, and his subsequent second for Rob Hornby behind the re-opposing Military Order in the Lingfield Derby Trial confirmed his suitability for this Classic.

GREAT TO BE ON A LEGEND IN DIOMED

I'm partnering a true legend of the sport in the Group 3 Betfred Diomed Stakes (12.50) at Epsom. MARIE'S DIAMOND is the outsider of the six-runner field, but he isn't to be underestimated.

Roger Fell's seven-year-old is a triple stakes winner in his own right and was only headed deep into a hot handicap at York's Dante meeting, displaying plenty of his old sparkle. This is a hot assignment on difficult terms, but it would be great for connections if he could run a big race on a track he has performed well at before.

CONSISTENT LIHOU HAS 'DASH' CLAIMS

The Aston Martin 'Dash' Handicap (3.20) at Epsom is one of the most unique races in the world - it'll be all over in little more than 50 seconds - but I've never had much luck in the race.

However, that may change on Saturday when I ride Dave Evans' ultra-consistent LIHOU in the lightning-fast 5f feature. I'm reasonably well drawn in stall 18 on a sprinter who is effective on turf and the All-Weather and won over course and distance in April off just a 2lb lower mark, albeit it on soft ground.

However, the draw hasn't been helpful to his pacey stable companion DEMOCRACY DILEMMA in the Aston Martin 3YO 'Dash' Handicap (2.45).

Stall 1 for this trailblazer is a big negative, but at least he comes into the race in good form having won over a fast 5f at Thirsk recently.

BADRI MUST OVERCOME TOUGH DRAW

Ruth Carr excels with her sprinters, but we'll need some luck from another tricky draw with BADRI in the JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap (5.05).

This six-year-old's been a credit to Ruth this year, winning on the All-Weather and on turf at Beverley with plenty to spare. He also ran well to finish just out of the placings in a big handicap at York last time.

It's lovely to see the greatest jockey ever to grace Epsom Downs honoured with the Betfred Lester Piggott Handicap (3.55), and it's a privilege to be riding in the race.

I'll be weighing out at just 8st 2lb on Charlie Johnston's Iffraaj colt BLUE UNIVERSE, who won for Joe Fanning over a similar trip at Wolverhampton in April before staying on to be a well-held second at Sandown last time. He will need to improve but Charlie will have him in good order.