Today on Sky Sports Racing: Middleham Park bid for more debut success at Ripon

Middleham Park Racing sent out The Platinum Queen to victory at Ripon last year and they have another debutant in Doctor Vuby, live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.37 Ripon - Platinum Queen team out for more

Middleham Park won this race in 2022 with The Platinum Queen and no doubt they'll be hoping Doctor Vuby is of similar quality on debut in the British EBF 40th Anniversary Novice Stakes (5:37).

The Michael and David Easterby-trained colt was a £52,000 purchase at the Breeze Up sales and is related to a pair of winners.

That said, it's a pretty hot race on debut with Desert Master finished second on both starts including behind subsequent Lily Agnes winner Ziggy's Phoenix.

Amo Racing run a debutant in Knicks for Karl Burke - the son of Invincible Spirit is drawn in stall six and ridden by Sam James.

7.40 Ripon - Easterby sends in-form winner to Yorkshire track

The weatherbysshop.co.uk Handicap (7:40) has the eight runners and it looks like Tim Easterby has an excellent chance with Bay Breeze.

He's been arguably in career best form with two wins in his last three, including one over this course and distance.

But Twelfth Knight also won at this venue last time for Ruth Carr, having moved from the Archie Watson team, whilst Mark Walford's It Just Takes Time ran well at York last time and has been handed a 2lb rise.

2.25 Newton Abbot - O'Brien with big chances in feature

Fergal O'Brien has two runners this afternoon in the Andy Blight And His Amigos Handicap Hurdle (2:25) and Dancila is the pick of Paddy Brennan.

The stable rider has opted for the Teofilo gelding who won the Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle last season so will need respecting on handicap debut, especially with some scope to improve with a flat mark of 89.

Valentino Dancer is the other for the O'Brien although he's not been seen for 411 days - he's back down to his last winning mark with Jack Hogan taking off 5lb.

Watch Ripon and Newton Abbot on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday 7 June.