Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth, Uttoxeter and Ffos Las feature on packed Thursday

There is something for everyone to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing with dual jumping action on Thursday afternoon and evening Flat racing from Yarmouth.

7.10 Yarmouth - Trueman to follow up on handicap debut?

This Quinnbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap (7.10) features some potentially exciting prospects among a field of six.

Recent Carlisle scorer Trueman bids to score on handicap debut off an opening mark of 85.

Former Andre Fabre inmate Nikovo, makes his UK debut for Archie Watson after a gelding operation, while three-time winner Zainalarab disappointed last time out and now tries a mile for the first time.

2.40 Uttoxeter - Course and distance winners in handicap clash

The Thirsky's 60th Birthday Handicap Chase (2.40) sees a pair of course and distance winners among a field of six at Uttoxeter.

One of them, Yccs Portocervo, is looking for his fourth win over fences and looks to follow up off a 6lb higher for the Dr Richard Newland team.

Pens Man is another course winner but needs to put his recent effort at Market Rasen behind him for the Jonjo O'Neill stable, while Fergal O'Brien runs Getthepot who was last seen when refusing at Fakenham and is the mount of Paddy Brennan.

4.35 Ffos Las - Curtis team head to local track with course winner

The D W Harries Handicap Chase (4.35) sees two in-form rivals head a field of nine, including recent course and distance winner Easkey Lad.

He looks to follow up here with Ben Jones in the saddle for the Rebecca Curtis team at her local venue.

Tom O'Roughley comes here on the back of a narrow victory at Warwick last time out and encounters an 8lb rise, while the consistent Thundersockssundae has been dropped for a recent third at Huntingdon.

Watch Ffos Las, Uttoxeter and Yarmouth on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday June 8.