Today on Sky Sports Racing: British challengers head to ParisLongchamp for Group contests

The likes of Amy Murphy and Simon & Ed Crisford send runners over to France this afternoon for some interesting Group contests.

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Crisford team send West Wind Blows

West Wind Blows represents the Simon and Ed Crisford team in a field of eight for this Group Three Prix La Coupe (3:25).

The four-year-old disappointed when being sent off favourite behind Hurricane Lane in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes but has since undergone a gelding operation and has Christophe Soumillon in the saddle today.

Another English challenger comes in the shape of Amy Murphy's Pride Of America who has been supplemented since winning at Chester on his previous start but still has 5lb to find on the ratings with West Wind Blows.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - French Guineas form put to the test

Plenty of Group One form on offer for this Group Three Prix Paul De Moussac (2:50).

Breizh Sky was last seen chasing home Marhaba Ya Sanafi in the French 2000 Guineas and could be hard to pass if in similar form.

Andre Fabre sends out Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Belbek who will need to step up on his most recent effort when third in a Group 3 at the start of April.

Christophe Soumillon and Tim Donworth team up with US Navy Flag colt Ocean Vision, who arrives here on the back of a Listed success at this venue.

12.58 ParisLongchamp - Murphy and Walker contest Prix Melisande

The Listed Prix Melisande (12:58) for three-year-old fillies that haven't won a Group race has attracted a pair of British challengers.

Miss Catnik goes for Amy Murphy after winning last time out and the trainer also runs her half-brother later on in the card with Pride Of America.

Ed Walker sends out Scenic who was last seen finishing fifth in Listed company at Newbury and is the mount of Saffie Osborne for this €55,000 contest.

Frankel filly Left Sea has her sights lowered here after finishing down the field in the Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary last time out.

Watch ParisLongchamp on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 11 June.