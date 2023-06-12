Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sprint Series Qualifier and Southwell jumping on lively Monday of action

There’s something for everyone on Sky Sports Racing today with quality jumping alongside flat action at both Windsor and Lingfield.

2.15 Southwell - Al Zaraqaan looks to remain unbeaten over fences

Only three go to post for the Royal Ascot On Sky Sports Racing Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2:15) at Southwell, but it remains an intriguing affair.

Sam England's Al Zaraqaan recently moved from Archie Watson and was last seen winning on chasing debut at Cartmel, having won four times over hurdles and his best form has been on good ground

Middleham Park have been busy on both the flat and over jumps and the ownership group has Stepney Causeway in this contest, whilst the final member of the trio is Jamie Snowden's Donnie Azoff - he was last seen finishing second on chasing debut.

4.00 Lingfield - Bobby's Blessing faces Kentucky Bluegrass

Bobby's Blessing runs in the Follow @AtTheRaces On Twitter Restricted Novice Stakes (4:00) with every chance of doubling up following a debut victory at Beverley.

To do so, he'll need to get the better of likely market rival Kentucky Bluegrass who has a mark of 76 following his success at Redcar last time - Jason Watson takes the ride.

Sir Mark Prescott's yard are in flying form so Imperial Dream will need noting after finishing second last time out, albeit over 270 days ago.

7.10 Windsor - Wokingham entry Fernando Rah takes in Qualifier

The £30,000 feature Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (7:10) is a Windsor Sprint Series Qualifier and the track has been rewarded with a good field of ten.

Fernando Rah is interesting for the Clive Cox team and has an entry in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot next week, so he'd want to run a big race in this.

The weights are headed by Equality who ran in Group Two action last time and this is a significant drop in class.

Watch Windsor, Lingfield and Southwell on Sky Sports Racing on Monday 12 June.