Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ben Curtis heads to Southwell with eight chances on busy card on Tuesday

There are eight races to enjoy from Southwell on a busy Tuesday afternoon, plus a competitive card at Brighton, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Southwell 3.30 - Band Of Steel returns with good chance

Sean Woods' Band Of Steel is making seasonal reappearance and has an interesting line of form, having last been seen in the Group Three Zetland Stakes and also makes handicap debut off 84 in the GB Civils Handicap (3.30).

He is one of eight rides for Ben Curtis on a busy card with Vitralite also offering the jockey a great chance in division two of the Heggs Family Handicap (4.35).

Garrick Painter looked smart when scoring at Kempton in February before disappointing next time out at Goodwood but is capable of better.

Acotango is another talented gelding with a bit to prove after finishing ninth of 11 when sent off 11/4 favourite for a competitive Newmarket handicap last month.

Southwell 5.05 - O'Meara unleashes stable debutant

It's another good-sized field who go to post later on the card for the Next Generation Fillies' Handicap (5:05).

Tartan Skirt was highly tried as a two-year-old and makes stable debut for the David O'Meara team here having left the Michael O'Callaghan yard during the winter.

John & Thady Gosden run Ceanna, although will surely need to improve on a disappointing seasonal reappearance, whilst 220,000gns yearling Fleurir makes handicap debut for the Roger Varian team.

Brighton 2:20 - Excellent chance for Murphy filly to get off the mark

Grey Gray's victory on Monday has opened the door for Amy Murphy's Grise to get off the mark in the Bresbet Rewards Loyalty Restricted Maiden Stakes (2:20).

Placed in France last time out, she boasts the best form to date and will have the capable Harry Davies in the saddle.

Of the debutants, Dylan Cunha's Battleofbaltimore could be of interest with apprentice Billy Loughnane taking the ride on the Starspangledbanner colt.

Watch Brighton and Southwell on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday 13 June.