Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Hills team hoping Warrior can finally break maiden at Chepstow

Charlie Hills' Sioux Warrior has been a little unlucky to not have landed a career victory but has every chance on Friday at Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 Chepstow - Sioux Warrior bids to land first win

The Henstaff Court Business & Conference Centre EBF Maiden Stakes (2:50) could well be at the mercy of Sioux Warrior, who has finished second on both starts so far in his career.

The Charlie Hills' trained colt is related to fellow speedster Royal Aclaim and ought to be tough to peg back at Chepstow.

Of the others, Mart and Noo Point are interesting rivals for Michael Bell and Archie Watson, whilst the Richard Hannon team send debutant Dash Power.

3.25 Chepstow - Tight handicap could see Prescott land another

In the iStadia Solutions Outdoor LED Screens Supports Handicap (3:25), Thore Hammer Hansen takes the ride on Desert Falcon for Sir Mark Prescott who was a winner when last seen at Lingfield on handicap debut.

That duo could hardly be in any better form and will take some stopping, though Airshow and Savannah Smiles both line up in opposition and won last time out.

Revisit has been off for almost a year and lines up on belated handicap debut for the Richard Hannon yard.

7.20 Fontwell - In-form Pak Army could strike again

The evening jumps action comes from Fontwell and will likely see Pak Army go off favourite in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap Hurdle (7:20) chasing a four-timer.

The Brian Barr-trained gelding has edged up to a mark of 109, although Bradley Harris will take off a valuable 5lb in the saddle.

JP McManus is represented with Fanfaron Dino who won narrowly at this venue last month, whilst both Tara Iti and Phoenix Rising were second when favourites on their last starts.

Watch Chepstow and Fontwell on Sky Sports Racing on Friday 16 June.