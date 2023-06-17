Today on Sky Sports Racing: Big-name trainers hoping for Chester success ahead of Royal Ascot

The final Saturday before Royal Ascot sees several big-name trainers with runners at Chester and Bath, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.20 Chester - Botti and Haggas charges in hot handicap

A classy dozen line up in the Edinburgh Gin Seaside Handicap (3:20) with plenty of big names represented.

Marco Botti's Royal Dubai tops the weights having won on stable debut at Chelmsford last month - Ben Curtis is in the saddle on his handicap bow off what could be an enticing mark of 90.

Of the others, William Haggas will look to get a pre-Royal Ascot winner with Tafreej, who was third at Goodwood last time in a similar heat.

3.35 Bath - Last-time-out winners clash

A battle of two improving three-year-olds could be informative in the Hot Air Balloon Company British EBF Novice Stakes (3:35) at Bath.

George Boughey runs Crow's Nest who won a decent Hamilton novice last time after taking third on debut at Windsor.

The main market rival ought to be Tom Clover's Rogue De Vega - he landed the odds at Chelmsford also on his second start and must go well with Arc-winning rider Luke Morris in the saddle.

3.10 Hexham - In-form rivals line up in quality hurdle

Milton Harris would not have too many runners up at Hexham so it is interesting he sends Mullinaree to the John Urwin Memorial Handicap Hurdle (3:10).

He has thrived for the switch to hurdles with four successive victories, including last time against Sacre Coeur at Market Rasen.

But this time he will take on Glinger Flame from the Nicky Richards yard - the evergreen 11-year-old is in fine fettle having won over this course and distance last time out and Sean Quinlan takes the ride.

Captain Zebo cannot be ruled out having notched his sixth victory over hurdles when successful at the track last time out.

Watch Bath, Hexham, Chester and Uttoxeter on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday June 17.