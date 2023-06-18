Today on Sky Sports Racing: French Guineas star Blue Rose Cen bids to follow up in Diane

It's French 1000 Guineas heroine Blue Rose Cen who is the star act at Chantilly as she looks to follow up for Christopher Head in the French Oaks, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3:05 Chantilly - Blue Rose Cen takes on British and Irish rivals

This year's Prix de Diane (3:05) has a home favourite in Blue Rose Cen for Christopher Head but has 14 rivals from around Europe in opposition.

She claimed the Prix Marcel Boussac as a two-year-old before landing the French 1000 Guineas last month and now goes for the Classic double up in distance.

Of the British rivals, the Gosden team send Running Lion who is on a five-timer, although the notable blip last time came when becoming unsettled in the stalls and was withdrawn in the Oaks.

Aidan O'Brien often has a good one in this heat - this time Never Ending Story tries to make up the four places she finished behind Blue Rose Cen earlier in the campaign.

3.50 Doncaster - Classy sprinters take in Town Moor handicap

At Doncaster, the feature James Hammond Handicap (3:50) has eight runners but they are a classy bunch and this'll take some winning.

Topping the weights is Mick Appleby's King Of Bavaria - James Doyle takes the ride having won for a third time at Windsor last time out.

Followers of Burning Cash will be hoping for an improved run, having failed to land a victory in eight starts since back-to-back successes.

Of the others, Alligator Alley is one who will need respecting now dropping in the weights after a lucrative period during the winter.

1.06 Chantilly - British two-year-olds in Group Three action

Back at Chantilly, the early stages of their card features a cracking renewal of the Prix du Bois (1:06) over six furlongs.

The home side don't look overly strong but Alice Haynes sends over Ziggy's Dream who has ran with credit in good races at Chester and Naas and this doesn't look a huge upgrade in class - Tom Marquand takes over in the saddle.

Hugo Palmer is also represented with Balon D'Or under Ben Curtis, whilst Amy Murphy runs Dubai Hills.

