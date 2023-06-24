Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori set for Royal Ascot farewell on Jubilee Day

Frankie Dettori takes in his final day at Royal Ascot with a big ride on Kinross in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3:40 Royal Ascot - Highfield Princess and Artorius set for Jubilee clash

The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3:40) provides Kings Stand second Highfield Princess with a chance to go one better over six furlongs, but faces plenty of competition from around the globe.

Aussie sprint star Artorius was third in this race last year and is a likely favourite for Anthony and Sam Freedman, with James McDonald in the saddle.

Image: Bradsell and Highfield Princess come together in the closing stages of the King's Stand Stakes

Hong Kong also has the services of Ryan Moore who rides Wellington, a star with over $5m in prize money and looks to have an excellent chance.

John Quinn's aforementioned Highfield Princess was a narrow second behind Bradsell on Tuesday, and if coming out of that race fine, should go very close.

Kinross is the big mount for Frankie Dettori, who looks to bag another Group One at this meeting.

4:20 Royal Ascot - King George hero Pyledriver set for return

William Muir and Chris Grassick's Pyledriver provided a fairytale story in last year's King George and returns for the first time since that success in the Hardwicke Stakes (4:20).

The training combo have said they will be using the race as something of a trial for next month's race, so it might be worth looking elsewhere in this situation.

With that in mind, Hukum took the notable scalp of Desert Crown last time and could well go off favourite under Jim Crowley who has enjoyed an excellent week.

Frankie Dettori rides Free Wind who is chasing a five-timer having taken the Middleton Stakes last time.

3.05 Royal Ascot - Covey to provide fairytale Frankie success?

The Jersey Stakes (3:05) could provide Frankie Dettori with a fairytale success as he rides Covey who looks particularly smart.

Three of his four career starts have resulted in success and won easy off a handicap mark of 90, although you sense he might need to improve further to win this.

Of the others, Aidan O'Brien's The Antarctic won last time out at Naas and has to be respected for a yard in flying form at this meeting.

Watch Royal Ascot on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 24 June.