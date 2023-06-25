Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las and Hexham providing excellent Sunday action

Any Royal Ascot hangover can be nursed with top quality action from Ffos Las and Hexham, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.05 Ffos Las - Doyle bids for further success

The feature 3AS Leisure Handicap (4:05) features an intriguing field of six and it could well be another winner for Hollie Doyle, who enjoyed a terrific Royal Ascot.

She rides Roger and Harry Charlton's Merlin The Wizard, who took a Kempton novice when last seen and moves into handicap company for the first time.

Baileysgutfeeling is chasing the hat-trick and gets the services of Billy Loughnane, who takes off a valuable 3lb.

3.20 Hexham - Haslam team look to follow up

The jumping at Hexham looks very competitive and the Jethros of Haltwhistle Café and Restaurant Handicap Hurdle (3:20) is no different.

Ben Haslam runs Lord Caprio, who has already won at this track earlier this month, and while he is up 4lb, must go well for Richie McLernon.

Of the others, Neil Mulholland's Watergrange Jack heads the weights after a good second at Ffos Las last time out.

2.00 Ffos Las - Charlton and Watson yards clash in novice

Back in Wales, eight two-year-olds line up in the Mumbles Brewery Restricted Novice Stakes (2:00) with an intriguing clash between two in-form yards.

Koji lines up for the Harry and Roger Charlton yard having finished second when odds-on at Chelmsford on debut.

Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson combine with Heed The Call, who wears cheekpieces after going down in a Listed heat at Chantilly, but has already won at Kempton.

Watch Ffos Las and Hexham on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 25 June.