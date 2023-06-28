Today on Sky Sports Racing: George Boughey's Perdika back at Chantilly in search of more Listed success in Prix Hampton

Wednesday is another day with a bit of everything on Sky Sports Racing as Listed action from Chantilly sits alongside jumping at Worcester and a busy evening card at Bath.

2.15 Chantilly - Boughey's Perdika faces seven in Listed prize

There was no luck for George Boughey at Royal Ascot last week, but the young trainer has recently enjoyed plenty of success with his trips to France and returns to Chantilly with one of his favourite travelling stars.

Perdika, who won at the track 24 days ago, drops back to five furlongs for the Listed Hampton Stakes (2.15) and will be well fancied with Bauyrzhan Murzabayev again taking the ride.

The three-year-old picked up some valuable prize money during a stint in Dubai at the start of the year before landing the Ronde De Nuit Stakes here in March.

Amellata recently took a Listed contest at Baden Baden over six furlongs and that looks the best recent form on offer here along with recent placed efforts at Fontainebleau and Deauville.

Berneuil claimed this race last year but must improve on his two efforts this campaign, while Tertius seeks a hat-trick having won a couple a lesser events.

4.28 Worcester - Competitive field of 11 contest feature

A prize of £10,000 is on offer to the winner of the 11-runner feature at Worcester, the Stepway Veterans Charity Handicap Hurdle (4.28).

Last year's winning combination of Brian Hughes and Donald McCain team up again with Finisk River, who hasn't been out of the first two in his last seven outings. Last seen 214 days ago, he should go close in this grade if fitness is not an issue.

Fergal O'Brien's Accidental Rebel rounded off a successful summer campaign last year by taking the Grade Two Persian War Novice Hurdle at Chepstow, but will need to bounce back having been soundly beaten at Kelso in the Premier Novice Hurdle.

Lilly Pinchin keeps the ride on the Charlie Longsdon-trained Everyonesgame, who is making his handicap debut after an easy success in a novice hurdle at Warwick last time out, and with an opening mark of 126 he can be competitive in this tricky contest.

Uttoxeter winner Galata Bridge is another to note for the Dr Richard Newland yard.

Image: Fergal O'Brien's Accidental Rebel was a Grade Two winner last season

8.10 Bath - Hat-trick-seeking War Chant stars for team Guest

Bottom weight War Chant looks the one to beat in the Follow BresBet On Twitter Handicap (8.10) at Bath as Rae Guest's three-year-old goes for a hat-trick.

The gelding has got the job done for favourite backers at Nottingham and Wetherby already this month and is sure to be popular once more.

Charlie Johnston's Hi Clare has been a revelation since being stepped up in trip, winning two of his three starts, and bids to follow up his recent Pontefract success from 1lb higher.

Previous course and distance winner Havana Goldrush looks to follow up his recent success at Windsor 23 days ago for Stan Moore and, only up 2lb, can make his presence felt here again.

