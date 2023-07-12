Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brocklesby hero Doddie's Impact returns at Lingfield

Doddie’s Impact returns for the first time since his victory in the curtain-raising Brocklesby Stakes over at Lingfield on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.00 Lingfield - Doddie's Impact moves up in trip

You don't usually see the winner of the Brocklesby Stakes have such a big gap between first and second run but that is the case with Doddie's Impact in the In Memory Of Sir Ian Pamphilon Restricted Novice Stakes (4:00).

The two-year-old hasn't been seen since a taking debut at Doncaster and now steps up in trip with a new trainer in Clive Cox and Pat Dobbs taking over in the saddle.

He isn't the only winner in this field though, with David Loughnane's Professor Tickle back after Brighton success and The Good Biscuit got off the mark last time at Leicester.

Image: Doddie's Impact and Billy Loughnane win the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster

2.50 Yarmouth - Burke runner bids to shoulder penalty

The British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (2:50) is similarly intriguing, with some big-name trainers and winners looking to give away a penalty to good rivals.

Harvanna won at the second attempt for the Karl Burke team at York but will need to be quite smart to give away a 7lb penalty with Clifford Lee taking the ride.

Of the challengers, Whoop Whoop stays in novice heats for Ralph Beckett and King Power despite getting a mark of 77 with a trio of good runs to her name - Rossa Ryan is in the saddle.

8.10 Bath - Tricky handicap featuring Charlton contender

The evening action comes from Bath and the Blackmore Design And Build Handicap (8:10) is a very tricky puzzle to solve.

Harry & Roger Charlton run Alice Knyvet who was a beaten favourite when over at Haydock last time and now they've turned to a hood and tongue tie in order to find some further improvement.

Kracking won for Clive Cox at Leicester last month and should go well again, whilst the George Boughey team get the services of Billy Loughnane who rides Beautifulasalways.

Watch Lingfield, Yarmouth and Bath on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday 12 July.