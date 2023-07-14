Today on Sky Sports Racing: Soul Sister and Feed The Flame clash in quality Grand Prix de Paris

It’s shaping up to be an epic renewal of the Group One Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp featuring Epsom Oaks heroine Soul Sister, live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.52 ParisLongchamp - Soul Sister returns in French Group One

The feature Group One Grand Prix de Paris (7:52) is a potential classic with two stars from either side of the Channel on show at ParisLongchamp.

John & Thady Gosden's star filly Soul Sister was supplemented at the cost of €15,000 and makes her first start since Epsom Oaks victory, with Kieran Shoemark taking over in the saddle from the suspended Frankie Dettori.

Image: A Frankie Dettori dismount after winning the Oaks at Epsom on Soul Sister

In opposition is the respected Feed The Flame for Pascal Bary - he was also supplemented following a fourth in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly last month and Cristian Demuro takes the ride.

Aidan O'Brien is a five-time winner of the race and sends Adelaide River and Peking Opera, ridden by Ryan Moore and Tom Marquand.

4.00 Ascot - Quality handicap headlined by Beckett contender

The domestic action is led by an intriguing card at Ascot, featuring Ralph Beckett's Trust The Stars in the Long Harbour Derek Lucie-Smith British EBF Fillies' Handicap (4:00).

The three-year-old filly was well-beaten in a French Group Three last time out and drops into handicap company off an enticing mark of 92, with Hector Crouch in the saddle.

Sumo Sam goes for the Paul and Oliver Cole team having last been seen in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, with red-hot apprentice Billy Loughnane in the plate.

Of the others, Charlie Appleby sends Sunset Point with Harry Davies riding, whilst Charlie Johnston's Alpina Express bids for a four-timer under Joe Fanning.

7.30 Chester - Course and distance victor Box To Box returns to Chester

Over on the Roodee, Box To Box will look to win again taking on nine runners in the Expleo Handicap (7:30) for the Hugo Palmer.

It was a textbook ride from James Doyle to win here off a 3lb lower mark last time out, with Pierre-Louis Jamin in the saddle on this occasion.

Baryshnikov was fourth on Monday at Ripon but has won here, albeit over a year ago, whilst Roger Varian is hoping the blinkers can bring out some more from Sonnerie Power.

Watch Ascot, Chester, Chepstow and ParisLongchamp on Sky Sports Racing on Friday 14 July.