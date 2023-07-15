Today on Sky Sports Racing: Vintage Ascot Summer Mile the headline on busy Saturday!

It’s shaping up to be one of the best renewals of the Group Two Summer Mile at Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Ascot 2:20 - Classy Master Of The Seas returns in hot Summer Mile

There's no defending champion in this year's Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile Stakes (2:20) at Ascot but it's still a very classy field of nine that contest this Group Two heat.

Godolphin and Charlie Appleby's Master Of The Seas returns after being well-beaten in the Dubai Turf, but this is a significant downgrade with James Doyle taking the ride.

Image: Jimi Hendrix (left) beats stablemate Sonny Liston in the Royal Hunt Cup

Aldaary has been coming through the ranks but was beaten at Haydock earlier this month - that could well have been a prep run for this though with Jim Crowley riding for William Haggas.

Of the others, Royal Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix clearly loves it at Ascot as returns over the same distance for Dougie Costello and Ralph Beckett.

Ascot 1:45 - Course specialist takes on Royal runner

Some old favourites are back for more in a wide-open renewal of the Ascot/1711 Learning To Work Bake-Off Competition Heritage Handicap (1:45).

David Evans' Rohaan is a two-time Wokingham winner and relishes this track although those victories were over six and not five furlongs - he was well-beaten in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes last time out.

Image: Rohaan beats Dragon Symbol in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock

King Charles and Queen Camilla look to have a leading chance with Wokingham ninth King's Lynn with Harry Davies taking off a valuable 3lb for the Andrew Balding team.

The talented but frustrating Equilateral was a good fifth in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot so needs respecting for Richard Kingscote and Charlie Hills, but all of the 19-runner field look to have some chance.

Chester 4:27 - Brad The Brief takes in tough Listed heat

The Raymond & Kathleen Corbett Memorial City Plate Stakes (4:27) could well be at the mercy of the penalised Brad The Brief, who was a good fourth in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle for the local trainer Hugo Palmer.

The former Manor House Stables trainer Tom Dascombe lines up in opposition, with Misty Grey drawn next to Brad The Brief in stall four - Alistair Rawlinson takes the ride.

Image: Brad The Brief ridden by William Buick (right) wins The Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes

Of the others, Witch Hunter, Holguin and Sam Maximus are tightly matched on ratings so you'd fancy the start will be key, especially with Holguin drawn nicely on the inside in stall two.

