Today on Sky Sports Racing: Vintage Ascot Summer Mile the headline on busy Saturday!

The Group Two Summer Mile at Ascot will not feature Chindit but does have several interesting runners including Master Of The Seas and Aldaary; elsewhere, Rohaan lines up in a hot Ascot handicap while the City Plate is contested at Chester, live on Sky Sports Racing
Saturday 15 July 2023 08:17, UK
It’s shaping up to be one of the best renewals of the Group Two Summer Mile at Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.
There's no defending champion in this year's Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile Stakes (2:20) at Ascot but it's still a very classy field of nine that contest this Group Two heat.
Godolphin and Charlie Appleby's Master Of The Seas returns after being well-beaten in the Dubai Turf, but this is a significant downgrade with James Doyle taking the ride.
Aldaary has been coming through the ranks but was beaten at Haydock earlier this month - that could well have been a prep run for this though with Jim Crowley riding for William Haggas.
Of the others, Royal Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix clearly loves it at Ascot as returns over the same distance for Dougie Costello and Ralph Beckett.
Watch the 2023 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing on July 29
Some old favourites are back for more in a wide-open renewal of the Ascot/1711 Learning To Work Bake-Off Competition Heritage Handicap (1:45).
David Evans' Rohaan is a two-time Wokingham winner and relishes this track although those victories were over six and not five furlongs - he was well-beaten in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes last time out.
King Charles and Queen Camilla look to have a leading chance with Wokingham ninth King's Lynn with Harry Davies taking off a valuable 3lb for the Andrew Balding team.
The talented but frustrating Equilateral was a good fifth in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot so needs respecting for Richard Kingscote and Charlie Hills, but all of the 19-runner field look to have some chance.
Watch all the action as Racing League returns with six drama-filled fixtures live on Sky Sports Racing from July 27
The Raymond & Kathleen Corbett Memorial City Plate Stakes (4:27) could well be at the mercy of the penalised Brad The Brief, who was a good fourth in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle for the local trainer Hugo Palmer.
The former Manor House Stables trainer Tom Dascombe lines up in opposition, with Misty Grey drawn next to Brad The Brief in stall four - Alistair Rawlinson takes the ride.
Of the others, Witch Hunter, Holguin and Sam Maximus are tightly matched on ratings so you'd fancy the start will be key, especially with Holguin drawn nicely on the inside in stall two.
Watch every race from Chester and Ascot on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 15 July.