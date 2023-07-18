Today on Sky Sports Racing: Flat action from Lingfield and Southwell jumps the focus on Tuesday

Good Flat action at Lingfield and jumping from Southwell features on a busy Tuesday on Sky Sports Racing, all live from 2.15pm.

4.35 Lingfield - Recent winners Hydration and Ice Cool Harry clash

The At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap (4.35) looks like a really interesting contest on paper featuring a field of five three-year-olds who could go on to bigger and better things.

Clive Cox saddles Ice Cool Harry who will make his handicap debut after winning at Lingfield on his third career start. The handicapper has given the son of Harry Angel a mark of 79 so it may not be a straightforward task.

Hydration defied a lack of experience when beating a field of hardened handicappers at Ffos Las last time out and is likely to go well again under Kieran Shoemark.

Clipsham La Habana won twice on the all-weather last year but hasn't got his head in front on the turf. He did run an encouraging race to finish second at Bath last time out and if he can step forward from that performance he would hold every chance.

William Haggas' filly Pinafore looked smart in victory at Ripon in May but took a step backwards when beaten as 6/4 favourite at Newmarket last month.

Course and distance winner Girl Magic has plenty of experience to her name and is hard to rule out for top connections Alice Haynes and Amo Racing.

3.25 Lingfield - Captain Kane and Devizes feature in staying test

The Buckmore Park Karting Handicap (3.25) promises to be another competitive contest as six head to post.

Top weight Captain Kane will have the assistance of top-class apprentice Billy Loughnane who will take off a valuable 3lbs. The George Scott-trained four-year-old is a three-time winner on the all-weather.

Devizes will be looking for a second win on the spin after scoring at Kempton last time out. The former Andre Fabre runner has won seven of his 28 starts for Pat Phelan but will have to shrug off a 7lb hike in the weights.

Recent Group One-winning rider Rossa Ryan partners Bit Harsh for Alan King who will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a pair of third-placed efforts.

6.35 Southwell - Wick Green seeks hat-trick for Pauling

The Connie White Memorial Handicap Chase (6.35) at Southwell looks like an intriguing contest on paper despite a small field of five.

Wick Green represents Ben Pauling and will be ridden by red-hot conditional jockey Beau Morgan. The 10-year-old has found a new lease of life under the care of Pauling and comes here looking for the hat-trick after wins at Worcester and Southwell.

Go On Chez was last seen chasing home the smart Kinondu Kewtu at Aintree and this looks like a far weaker contest on paper.

Peter Bowen's horses tend to do well at this time of year and top-weight Landofsmiles will be hoping to repay his supporters after falling last time out in the Perth Gold Cup. Champion jockey favourite Sean Bowen takes the ride.

