Today on Sky Sports Racing: Billy Loughnane bids to maintain hot streak at Chepstow on Thursday

Leading apprentice Billy Loughnane is in excellent form and has plenty of chances to extend his Championship lead at Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.30 Chepstow - Level Up goes in hat-trick bid

A very solid Vickers Bet Apprentice Handicap (2.30) kicks off the card and Level Up is the one they all have to beat, having won his last two for the David Evans team although does have to shoulder top weight here.

Of the others, four-time course winner Connie's Rose can go well for Grace Harris after a string of good runs whilst Gannon Glory makes a stable debut for Archie Watson.

Any Billy Loughnane ride seemingly has a good chance of late, with the apprentice title leader rapidly approaching 100 career winners in just his second year in the saddle, so Rod Millman's Four Adaay also needs respecting.

The 17-year-old sensation has six rides on the card and should be able to go close with Hughie Morrison's Azahara Palace in the Download The Vickers.Bet App Fillies' Handicap (3.00).

Billy Loughnane's Chepstow rides 2.30 - Four Adaay 3.00 - Azahara Palace 3.35 - Eight Mile 4.05 - Igotatext 4.40 - Surrey Charm 5.10 - Carp Kid

5.05 Worcester - Morgan team fancied to take classy chase

Over jumps at Worcester, Laura Morgan's Captain Ivan will also shoulder top weight in a hat-trick bid in the eventmasters.co.uk Handicap Chase (5.05).

Patrick Cowley's 3lb allowance will come in handy, but more important could be the hood and tongue tie combination that looked to have worked the oracle in the last six weeks.

Powerful owner JP McManus is represented by Jonjo O'Neill's Trapista, with O'Neill Jr in the saddle, whilst Owners Group run Gold Link and Brian Hughes is a notable jockey booking for Ross O'Sullivan's raider Benefit Run.

Image: Captain Ivan ridden by jockey Adam Wedge during the Royal Ascot on Sky Sports Racing Handicap Chase at Southwell

6.10 Worcester - Red-hot Pauling yard could strike again

If in-form trainers are your thing, you'll no doubt be playing the returning Pencreek in the JIC Transport Handicap Hurdle (6.10).

The Ben Pauling team are operating at a superb 35 per cent strike rate so it'll be worth an eye on any market support for his runner back over hurdles, especially after a recent wind operation.

Katy Price's Rock The House bids for a four-timer while Charlie My Boy chases a hat-trick, but you'd also have to give Galata Bridge a good chance for Sam Twiston-Davies and Dr Richard Newland.

