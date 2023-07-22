Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chillingham could be on song in Ripon's Bell-Ringer on Saturday after Ascot fourth

The Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap is the main event on Sky Sports Racing this Saturday afternoon, with evening action from Doncaster, Saratoga and Monmouth.

4.30 Ripon - Chillingham takes on 2021 winner Dark Jedi

A seven-runner field assemble for the valuable Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap (4.30), with Ed Bethell's four-year-old Chillingham topping the weights under Callum Rodriguez.

The gelded son of Ulysses was victorious at Thirsk on April 22 before finding Willie Mullins' Vauban too good at Royal Ascot. This looks a significantly easier task and he may well be up to carrying the welter 10st burden.

His opposition will include Tim Easterby's 2021 winner Dark Jedi, who returns from a 3lb higher mark than when winning under the same jockey in Duran Fentiman.

Easterby also runs Mr Curiosity, who makes a fourth start for his stable following an encouraging effort at Chester when last seen.

3.56 Ripon - Baltic Voyage takes on his elders

A clash of the generations sees the three-year-olds meet their elders in the Sky Bet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Handicap (3.56).

Ralph Beckett's Baltic Voyage has been a shade disappointing in two runs this season, but drops into Class 4 company for the first time under Ben Curtis.

He will seemingly face stern opposition from Michael Bell's course winner Blueflagflyinghigh, who saw off the re-opposing Cosmos Raj comfortably here on June 22.

With that rival victorious on his only start since the form looks solid and though they now step up in class, they are surely worthy of respect.

7.45 Doncaster - Game Set seeks hat-trick for Burrows

Owen Burrows' unbeaten colt Game Set looks to take advantage of an opening mark of 87 on handicap debut in the Rewarding Race For Loyal Steeds Handicap (7.45).

Following his debut success over course and distance, the son of Kodiac has followed up at Wolverhampton and looks a hugely-promising young horse.

The three-year-old is the only representative of his age group in this 12-runner field which is topped by Katie Scott's consistent handicapper Gweedore, who may have enough weight to carry for now.

Instead, one of five horses to fill the runner-up spot when last seen could go one better, with the likes of Hickory, Brazen Bolt and Mudamer all hitting the crossbar recently.

