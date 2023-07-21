Weekends Winners: Irish Oaks tips and Newbury best bets as Savethelastdance seeks Classic glory at the Curragh

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at Saturday’s Irish Oaks at the Curragh, plus their best bets from across the cards.

Host Kate Tracey is once again joined by At The Races expert Declan Rix and BetVictor's Sam Boswell as they delve into the latest Classic contest.

Savethelastdance found just one too good in the English equivalent at Epsom last month and the main danger this time may come from fellow Aidan O'Brien contender Warm Heart, who claimed Royal Ascot glory in the Ribblesdale last time.

At The Races expert Declan Rix…

"I'm hoping it's going to be Savethelastdance. She's got two big things in her favour: Ryan Moore has chosen to ride her and there looks to be an awful lot of rain forecast around the Curragh this weekend.

"The ground is going to get very soft and we saw at Chester how devastating she was on heavy going.

"To be fair to her, I thought she ran very well on much better ground in the Oaks but just didn't look as comfortable. Maybe it was the track, maybe it was the ground, or a combo.

"She's got a wonderful attitude and stuck on late. The key thing is the forecast rain will play to her strengths more than Warm Heart."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"I think the track will really suit Savethelastdance with that longer straight.

"I know people have started to get a little crabby with the Oaks form but it's such early days and I think she ran an absolute screamer that day.

"I've already backed her and I'm going to go in again for the Arc. I think she's definitely the type to relish that kind of test."

Image: Savethelastdance impressed with her victory on soft ground at Chester

Host Kate Tracey…

"I hugely respect Savethelastdance but the price is just getting short enough for me and I'm expecting her to shorten again.

"I was really flip-flopping between her and Warm Heart. With Ryan Moore on Savethelastdance, I'm getting a fairer price on Warm Heart and that's just enough to swing it in her favour.

"I also think she could have the positional bias in the race. The Curragh benefits front runners and that might just count against Savethelastdance if she elects to take a lead again.

"Warm Heart had the run of the race at Royal Ascot last time out and I think the Ribblesdale form might just turn out stronger than the Oaks."