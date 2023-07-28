Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot among triple-header ahead of King George Saturday

The King George is on the horizon but we still have three meetings, including one from Ascot, on Sky Sports Racing on Friday.

Ascot 3:35 - Marquand goes with Gaassee

The John Guest Racing Handicap (3:35) is the feature heat on Friday, with William Haggas sending the five-year-old Gaassee to Ascot with Tom Marquand in the saddle.

He's always given the impression he could be better than a handicap mark of 100 and has a fair chance of showing it here after a good fourth in the Old Newton Cup last time out.

Of the others, William Buick rides course and distance winner Oneforthegutter and he will need respecting with cheekpieces on for the first time for Ian Williams.

Uttoxeter 3:55 - Henderson runner in hot contest

The jumping fare comes from Uttoxeter and the Finnigan's Are 50 Handicap Hurdle (3:55) looks a particularly interesting contest.

Nicky Henderson doesn't have too many summer jumpers, so it's notable he runs Lelantos for Middleham Park, although he was beaten over 20 lengths on most recent start - cheekpieces have been removed.

Broomfields Cove is certainly worth noting for the Neil Mulholland team - he won last time out and gets Sam Twiston-Davies in the saddle.

Chepstow 6:50 - Course favourite goes again

The evening fare comes from Chepstow and the Portable Toilets Limited Handicap (6:50) sees course favourite Connie's Rose go again off a mark of 70.

She's won four times at the Welsh venue for Grace Harris and needs respecting, but there are several interesting rivals here.

Hollie Doyle rides one of them in Amor De Mi Vida, who could provide pace pressure to Connie's Rose and has some decent placed for of late.

Sky Bet odds I Today's race cards

Watch Ascot, Chepstow and Uttoxeter on Sky Sports Racing on Friday 28 July.