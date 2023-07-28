Hollie Doyle blog: Chaturanga and Bopedro among four good chances on King George day at Ascot

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle has four rides at Ascot on Saturday, where she also reveals her verdict on the eagerly anticipated King George, before flying out to France to ride in a Group Three for boss Archie Watson.

Chaturanga ready for Listed test

It's a big step up in class for the unbeaten CHATURANGA in the Listed Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes (4.15) at Ascot on Saturday, but I'm excited to see how he acquits himself.

Hambleton Racing's unbeaten colt is pitched into a highly-competitive race, but he deserves to take his chance after winning over 6f at Redcar in May and then over this longer trip at Haydock last month.

A son of Invincible Army, Chaturanga is a very relaxed, laid-back boy who will be a better horse next year, whatever he achieves at two, so the addition of cheekpieces for the first time should sharpen him up.

I've been riding him at home lately and have been happy with the progress he's making physically.

Rhythm out to defy harsh new rating

The 9lb hike up the rankings that RHYTHM N HOOVES was hit with after his Royal Ascot win looks harsh, to say the least, but we'll be putting his lofty new rating to the test at the same track on Saturday.

The five-furlong Whispering Angel Handicap (5.25) will be his first outing since his hard-fought success in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap last month.

He pulled well clear with the 94-rated runner-up that day but only won by a neck, and the form of the race hasn't been working out as well as we hoped.

This time, Rhythm N Hooves must take on the older horses on ground softer than he's previously encountered, but at least we know he's effective over course and distance and we have a good middle draw in stall 7.

Image: Doyle and Rhythm N Hooves (white and purple) win the Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes at Royal Ascot

Pedro deserves to get his head in front

I felt I was a shade unlucky on David O'Meara's BOPEDRO at Newmarket last weekend. We just didn't get the space we needed at a crucial stage of the race, but he flew home to finish a good third.

I'm hoping compensation awaits in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes (3.00) because this old boy deserves to get his head in front again in such a valuable contest.

He should get the strong pace he thrives upon and has run well over this seven furlongs before, including in a valuable handicap on this card last year and again in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting.

Image: Bopedro (left) on the way to winning the Close Brothers Handicap at Newmarket's Craven Meeting

Step up in trip and grade no worry for Lowton

Ed Bethell is fast emerging as one of the brightest young training talents in the country, so I'm delighted to be joining forces with him in the valuable Betfred Handicap (4.50).

LOWTON steps out of novice company for the first time but has looked progressive in winning in maiden and novice company at Leicester and Newcastle, and he gets weight from most of his rivals here.

He coped well with soft conditions at the Midlands track in May, so should be comfortable with similar ground at Ascot, and the way he defied a penalty on the Tapeta last time suggests he'll enjoy this stiff mile.

Strong chances in France on Sunday

I fly to France on Sunday morning to partner Archie Watson's REVEILLER in the Group Three Prix de Cabourg (2.50) at Deauville.

This son of Archie's Windsor Castle winner Soldier's Call made the perfect start at Salisbury in May and was far from disgraced in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Stepping up to six furlongs should suit, and he's been working well enough on the Lambourn gallops to suggest he's grown up a lot for that experience.

Later on the card, I ride Archie's AADDEEY in the Prix de Pont-L'Eveque (5.40). He won nicely from the front for me at Ripon in the spring and ran a cracker to chase home classy globetrotter Yibir in the Listed Coral Marathon at Sandown, so I'm expecting another big run.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Racing went down to William Muir's yard to meet the team behind King George champion Pyledriver as he prepares to return to Ascot on Saturday

Can't desert Rodin in stellar King George

Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40) is without doubt the race of the season, but I can't desert the brilliant Auguste Rodin.

Aidan O'Brien's dual Derby winner has done nothing but improve and has all the credentials he needs to add this illustrious race to his burgeoning CV.

This gorgeous son of Deep Impact is tactically versatile, so Ryan Moore has options from his wide draw in stall 11 in a race that is packed with dangers.

I expect John and Thady Gosden's filly Emily Upjohn to emerge as his greatest threat after running such a bold race in defeat to Auguste Rodin's stable companion Paddington in the Coral-Eclipse.

She will appreciate the extra two furlongs, while Roger Varian's King Of Steel is very much the unknown quantity. Connections have been bullish about his prospects and although he's clearly an exciting colt, this represents a big step up in class from the Group Two King Edwards VII Stakes that he won over course and distance.