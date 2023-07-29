Today on Sky Sports Racing: Group One rivals clash in vintage King George at Ascot

It's surely the race of the season over at Ascot on Saturday as a host of Group One stars clash in an epic renewal of the King George, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.40 Ascot - Seven Group One winners contend summer showpiece

You won't see too many better races around the world this year as no less than seven Group One winners feature among a stunning field of 11 in this year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3:40) at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Aidan O'Brien runs four in a bid to win a first King George since Highland Reel in 2016, with Derby hero Auguste Rodin the likely first string for Ryan Moore, but you wouldn't discount Irish Champion Stakes winner Luxembourg either.

One of the few without a Group One success in the field, Roger Varian's King Of Steel has an excellent chance after a second in the Derby and won over this course and distance at the Royal meeting.

As for the older contenders, Pyledriver took this race last year and landed the Hardwicke Stakes last month, whilst Hukum beat that rival at Epsom last season and is expected to appreciate the softer ground for Owen Burrows.

3.00 Ascot - Cavalry charge likely in International

Earlier on the card, the Moet & Chandon International Stakes (3:00) will take some solving with 27 runners over the straight seven furlongs.

Biggles is likely to head the market for Ryan Moore and Ralph Beckett, having won the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket and only faces a 3lb penalty for that victory.

Image: Biggles and Ryan Moore win the Bunbury Cup for Ralph Beckett

Fresh will certainly need considering in opposition after winning this last year and loves this course and distance for James Fanshawe and Danny Tudhope.

Amo Racing have King Of Steel in the big race but would have a good chance with Baradar here as well, having finished third in the Lincoln for Roger Varian back in April and will appreciate the softer surface.

2.25 Ascot - Random Harvest back in class in Falmouth

The Longines Valiant Stakes (2:25) is a quality Group Three heat and will take a bit of solving with ten fillies and mares looking closely matched on paper.

Ed Walker's Random Harvest is probably the place to start having ran a cracking second in the Duke Of Cambridge at the Royal meeting, although was sixth in the Falmouth last time.

Image: Rogue Millennium races away to win the Group Two Duke Of Cambridge Stakes

Three-year-old Cadeau Belle catches the eye having won on both starts for the Johnny Murtagh team, especially a Listed success at Navan last time - Jamie Spencer takes the ride.

Others to note

2.32 Clairefontaine - Listed Prix Luth Enchantee with Divine Jewel going for Tony Piccone.

10.45 Saratoga - One-time Kentucky Derby hope Forte features in Grade 2 Jim Dandy.

Watch Ascot, Newcastle, Windsor, Clairefontaine and Saratoga on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 29 July.