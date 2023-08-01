Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lucrative novice heat the Yarmouth feature with £30,000 pot

There are not too many novice races with a £30,000 pot and as a result, Yarmouth has commanded a superb field of 12 for the Tuesday feature, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Yarmouth - Tregoning out to cause another shock

It won't be as much of a surprise if Marcus Tregoning's Spanish Blaze takes the Juddmonte EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (3:00) at Yarmouth.

He defied odds of 50/1 to win at Newbury last time out and this is a good chance to bag a second career success, albeit he won't be at that lengthy price this time around.

Loaded Quiver looks one of his potential rivals for the Archie Watson team, having ran into the smart Per Contra at Chepstow on first time out - he should know more and warrants respect under Hollie Doyle.

3.35 Yarmouth - Staying hopefuls in tricky clash

It's another excellent field of 14 in the At The Races Form Study Handicap (3:35), a race that will provide a proper test over 14 furlongs.

Nothing has recent winning form although Spit Spot looks well-treated, having ran fourth at Haydock last time out and Benoit de la Sayette takes the ride.

Of the others, Buxted Reel doesn't win too often although a mark of 65 looks handy and could go close for Ian Williams and Kieran O'Neill.

6.00 Worcester - Cobden looking to increase awesome strike rate

When Harry Cobden carries just 10st 2lb, he tends to win more often than not so it's very notable he rides My Gift To You off bottom weight in the Pershore Plum Festival Land O'Plums Novices' Handicap Chase (6:00).

James Owen's new runner bolted up at Southwell last time and ought to give Cobden another winner as he hunts down Sean Bowen in the jockeys' championship race.

He might not have it all his own way though, with Tom Lacey's Lamanver Storm also running well at Southwell a fortnight ago and needs respecting.

