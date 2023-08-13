Today on Sky Sports Racing: Inspiral and Triple Time battle it out in Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville

Sunday’s Group One Prix Jacques le Marois looks set to be an absolute classic in Deauville, plus there is action from a competitive card at Windsor, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.26 Deauville - Top European milers in Group One feature

There is a fantastic clash of the generations in the Prix Jacques le Marois (3.26) as the top older milers face an improving three-year-old brigade.

The Kevin Ryan-trained Triple Time sprung a surprise to claim the Group One Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot on his last start and arrives here fresh from a short break under Neil Callan.

Jockey Neil Callan is excited to be reunited with Royal Ascot hero Triple Time in Sunday's Group One Prix Jacques le Marois but knows he faces strong opposition at Deauville.

John and Thady Gosden's Inspiral, who chased home Triple Time in the Royal Ascot opener, needs to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing fifth in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last month.

Big Rock represents the home team. Christopher Head's charge drops back to a mile having chased home Ace Impact on his last start in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly in June.

Onesto, Good Guess and Light Infantry are others to note in a star-studded field.

Image: Ace Impact (near), who returns on Sky Sports Racing this Tuesday, runs down Big Rock to win the Prix du Jockey Club

12.58 Deauville - Majestic One leads team of raiders in Group Three

British and Irish raiders dominate a field of five two-year-olds in the Group Three Prix Francois Boutin (12.58).

Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up with Doncaster debut winner Majestic One who impressed with his attitude when knuckling down to beat Tees Touch on June 18.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Mythology got off the mark at the fourth time of asking when landing a Galway maiden on heavy ground and steps up in class under Ryan Moore.

Andre Fabre's Evade scored over six furlongs here last month and Oisin Murphy rides in the Qatar Racing silks.

Kumite (Jerome Reynier) and Grey Man (Patrice Cottier) complete the field.

The William Haggas-trained Crack Of Light returns to France in the Group Three Prix Minerve (1.33) after coming home second in the Group Two Prix de Malleret last month.

4.05 Windsor - Previous winner Alpha Zulu and Primeval clash

The Ossie And Hutch Memorial Novice Stakes (4.05) sees a clash of two well-bred previous winners for powerful connections.

The Harry and Roger Charlton-trained Primeval was successful in a Doncaster maiden on her first start and this half-sister to Time Test should have more improvement to come.

James Ferguson's Alpha Zulu will concede weight all round having comfortably claimed a Kempton novice in March and returns having had wind surgery under jockey Cieren Fallon.

A pot of over £15,000 is on offer to the winner of the Juddmonte British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (3.35), which features Epsom winner Alnoory for Richard Hughes.

