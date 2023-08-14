Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden team expecting improvement from Showcasing colt Bibendum

The John and Thady Gosden team will be hoping that Bibendum can improve from an encouraging debut at Wolverhampton this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Wolverhampton - Gosden could strike with Bibendum

Bibendum looks to have plenty of improvement in him and should go well in the Follow @AtTheRaces On Twitter EBF Novice Stakes (3:00) for John and Thady Gosden.

The son of Showcasing made a good start at Yarmouth last month, when an encouraging third over the minimum trip and stretching out to six furlongs looks a positive, as well as the front two from that race winning again.

Stanley Spencer was fourth in that heat so would have a chance, while Simon and Ed Crisford's Zipster can be expected to take a step forward from his debut fifth at Chelmsford - James Doyle takes the ride.

4.55 Windsor - Mapmaker bids to defy penalty

Over at Windsor, it'll take a decent performance from Mapmaker to defy a penalty in the At The Races App Market Movers British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (4:55).

Darryll Holland's charge goes for the Amo Racing team and will aim to land a third win from five, and has 7lb claimer Liam Wright on board.

Of the others, Amy Murphy's Dubai Hills has the most likely improvement after a couple of good runs of late.

5.30 Windsor - Watson's Group performer back in grade

Division 2 of the At The Races App Market Movers British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (5:30) looks at the mercy of Group runner Gladly Ever After for the Archie Watson team.

She made a winning debut before running in a Group Three at the King George meeting at Ascot, and has been given a handicap mark of 80 - Oisin Murphy is in the saddle.

James Ferguson trains one of the likely rivals in Highclere colt Drama, who showed signs of more to come on debut and William Buick has been booked for the ride.

Watch every race from Windsor and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Monday 14 August.