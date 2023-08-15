Today on Sky Sports Racing: Arc favourite Ace Impact returns at Deauville for Jean-Claude Rouget

French Derby hero Ace Impact makes his long-awaited return in the Group Two Prix Guillaume d’Ornamo at Deauville, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 Deauville - Can Ace Impact enhance Arc claims?

Jean-Claude Rouget's Ace Impact was a blistering winner of the French Derby and he looks to take a further step forward in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornamo (2:50) at Deauville.

The star three-year-old brushed aside Big Rock last time out and the son of Cracksman will look to land the Group Two prize before a run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on October 1.

Image: Cristian Demuro celebrates after Ace Impact's victory at Chantilly

He might not have it all his own way though, with Joseph O'Brien's Al Riffa and Breeders' Cup hero Victoria Road among the seven rivals.

Rouget also runs Cambronne, although he could well prove to be a pacemaker for his stablemate and hot favourite.

3.50 Lingfield - Hat-trick seekers clash in quality handicap

Over at Lingfield, there's a cracking renewal of the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap (3:50) with two hat-trick seekers doing battle among eight runners.

Sir Mark Prescott knows how to run up a sequence and sends Gleneagles gelding Desert Falcon, who has won twice since a gelding operation and in-form rider Thore Hammer Hansen takes the ride.

David Simcock and Hayley Turner combine with Restrict who is also on the hat-trick bid, whilst Resolute Man and Desert Voice drop in grade but must have solid chances if returning to form.

7.00 Newcastle - Tight nursery at Gosforth Park

It's a typically tight nursery up at Newcastle with all of the eight runners in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Nursery Handicap (7:00) looking to have a decent chance.

Karl Burke has a 25% strike rate with his two-year-old runners and runs Making Dreams who bids for a quick-fire hat-trick under apprentice Brandon Wilkie who has enjoyed a good run of late.

Richard Fahey's Classy Clarets & Charlie Johnston's Rosenzoo head the likely opposition, with the latter running noticeably well at Epsom last month.

Sky Bet odds I Today's race cards

Watch every race from Deauville, Newcastle and Lingfield on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday August 15.