Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fan favourite Summerghand goes in Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon

It’s Ripon’s big day as Sky Sports Racing shows the £100,000 Great St Wilfrid Handicap and it looks as competitive as ever.

3:15 Ripon - Summerghand bids for Great St Wilfrid gold

The William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap (3:15) is a tricky puzzle to solve with a full field of 20 and no doubt the evergreen Summerghand will be towards the head of the market.

The nine-year-old was a good fourth at York last time and looks feasibly treated off a mark of 97, although you can make a case for many.

Of the others, Monsieur Kodi ought to go well for the Richard Fahey team, whilst Tim Easterby tends to enjoy this meeting.

He runs two in the race, with Bay Breeze possibly the one to side with over Hyperfocus who looks to be sent off a big price.

4:15 Doncaster - Doyle and Watson combine with leading chance

Over on Town Moor, the Custom Chairs By KC Sofas Handicap (4:15) features Rhythm N Hooves who will be bidding to bounce back for Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson.

The three-year-old gelding was disappointing at Ascot when favourite for a hot handicap but prior to that had won at the Royal meeting so needs respecting.

Another beaten favourite last time out was Burning Cash, who put in a lacklustre display for the Paul Midgley team and is on something of a redemption mission.

3:25 Deauville - Alpinista half-sister features in Group Two

In France, the Group Two Prix de Pomone (3:25) features Alpenblume for Tim Donworth, a half-sister of Arc heroine Alpinista who runs for Tim Donworth in the famous Kirsten Rausing colours.

Golden Lyra goes for William Haggas whilst Heartache Tonight runs for David Menuisier with Tony Piccone in the saddle.

For the home team, Baiykara will be ridden by Maxime Guyon whilst Ottery gets the services of Bauyzhan Murzabayev.

Watch every race from Ripon, Doncaster, Bath and Deauville on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday August 19.