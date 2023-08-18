Weekend Winners: Rain crucial for Kodi’s Ripon bid in Great St Wilfrid Handicap on Saturday!

The Great St Wilfrid Handicap is worth over £50,000 to the winner and is Ripon's feature race of the season; the Weekend Winners team discuss that race as well as two from Newbury and the Nunthorpe Stakes at York
At The Races pundit Declan Rix thinks the rain could come just in time for Monsieur Kodi in Saturday’s feature Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon, live on Sky Sports Racing.
The £100,000 handicap is the highlight of Ripon's season, with a full field of 20 going to post at the Yorkshire venue.
It's competitive as ever and complicated further with the unsettled weather, although our man Declan Rix thinks any rain that falls will suit his runner who goes for the Richard Fahey team.
"I'm going to be with Monsieur Kodi. In terms of the pace and the draw, there's pace around the track but if all the rain comes, I thought middle to low would be the place to be," Rix told the Weekend Winners digital show.
"I think he's drawn in stall two and I'm hoping he'll go well. He's had a busy 2023 running seven times but he's won three and he's thriving at the moment.
"He's a thoroughly consistent horse and he won at Goodwood in the Stewards' Cup consolation race - I thought he bolted up.
"The formbook will say he only won by half a length but he was value for far more than that winning distance.
"The way he quickened and picked up on that really soft ground at Goodwood, he clearly handles it.
"There could be a lot of rain at Ripon, another track that is going to be affected by the weather but that won't be any issue for him.
"Richard Fahey has won two of the last ten renewals and clearly likes to target this race. He's a four-year-old and quite unexposed, still improving and on ratings it's not the classiest renewal of the race."
