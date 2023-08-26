Today on Sky Sports Racing: Classy Passenger returns in Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor

The one-time Derby contender Passenger returns on a cracking Saturday evening card at Windsor, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.50 Windsor - Former Derby hope Passenger runs in Winter Hill

The feature Group Three Weatherbys Global Stallions Winter Hill Stakes (6:50) has been won in the last two years by Sir Michael Stoute and he will surely have the favourite in 2023 with the classy Passenger.

He was last seen well-beaten in the Derby after a troubled passage in the Dante Stakes at York and now drops down in class for this race - Richard Kingscote keeps the ride.

West Wind Blows shoulders a 3lb penalty having won at this level in France earlier this year, and will surely be easier than his last start chasing home Paddington in the Eclipse.

Fox Tal ran well last time in a Shergar Cup race, Savvy Victory has some excellent form and State Occasion has been thriving of late for the Ralph Beckett team. A quality heat!

6.20 Windsor - Deauville Legend goes in August Stakes

Prior to the Group Three feature, the Listed August Stakes (6:20) looks a cracker with Deauville Legend the headline act among a quality field of seven.

James Ferguson's star is yet to shine in 2023, having won the Great Voltiguer and finished fourth in the Melbourne Cup in 2022 but hasn't shown that same level of form in two starts - Danny Muscutt takes the ride.

Solid Stone goes for Sir Michael Stoute, having won this in 2021 although hasn't performed in two starts this year.

Lion's Pride is the only three-year-old in the race and is very interesting after just two starts - he was very impressive when winning at Kempton last month.

11.11 Saratoga - Forte & Arcangelo clash in Travers

The Todd Pletcher-trained Forte is likely to head the betting for a red-hot Travers Stakes, having won five of his eight starts including a narrow victory in the Jim Dandy Stakes last month.

Jena Antonucci's Arcangelo put up an impressive display to beat Forte earlier in the campaign so must have a great chance, whilst Tapit Trice was a good third in the Belmont Stakes back in June.

Gustavo Delgado fields Kentucky Derby winner Mage with Luis Saez in the plate - the three-year-old will be looking to build on his runner-up effort in the Haskell Stakes.

Watch every race from Windsor and Saratoga on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 26 August.