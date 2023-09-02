Today on Sky Sports Racing: Derby flop Military Order returns to star in Listed Chester Stakes on Saturday

It is a super Saturday on Sky Sports Racing with Chester the pick of three domestic meetings, plus Grade One action from Saratoga and Del Mar.

3.20 Chester - Military Order returns for Appleby

The feature CAA Stellar Chester Stakes (3.20) sees a classy sextet line-up over the extended mile-and-six-furlong trip.

One-time Derby favourite Military Order has not been seen since trailing home last in the Epsom showpiece and all eyes will be on him dropped into Listed company. Charlie Appleby's three-year-old will head the betting as he steps up in distance under William Buick and if all goes well the St Leger could be next.

Ralph Beckett has claimed the last two renewals with Yesyes and River Of Stars and the Kimpton trainer is doubly represented this year. Lone Eagle looks the pick of his pair having finished second behind Hamish in the Ormonde Stakes here in May and should find this easier than when contesting Group One company at Ascot and Goodwood the last twice.

Stablemate Thanks Monica has a bit to find on official ratings and connections will be seeking some valuable black type.

Roger Varian's Divine Jewel beat Thanks Monica all the way back in June last year and has run well in top company at York and Leopardstown this year. Greysful Storm (Darryll Holland) and Shanroe (Karl Thornton) complete the field.

Image: Hamish beats Lone Eagle and defends his Ormonde Stakes crown

4.52 Newton Abbot - Recent scorers El Borracho and Stepney Causeway clash

Two last-time winners feature among a small but select field for the Happy Birthday Debbie Moss Handicap Chase (4.52) at Newton Abbot.

Milton Harris' Stepney Causeway arrives in good nick having scored narrowly over course and distance on his last start and seeks a third chasing success under Harry Reed.

Image: Stepney Causeway in winning action over fences at Worcester

The Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained El Borracho has excelled since tackling fences, winning six of his nine starts, and will be fancied to follow up his recent Bangor success off this 6lb higher mark.

Donald McCain's Blueberry Wine was a length behind Stepney Causeway at Worcester in June but needs to bounce back from a poor effort upped in class at Stratford last time. Romanor (Seamus Mullins) and Kauto The King (Joe Tizzard) complete the field.

Sebastopol was a Grade Two winner over fences last season and makes his seasonal return for Tom Lacey in the Neil Evans Memorial Handicap Hurdle (4.17).

Image: Sebastopol caused a surprise at Newbury as he claimed Grade Two honours at odds of 22/1

8.30 Wolverhampton - Lexington Knight tops nine in competitive contest

Three of the nine runners in the Romeo & Juliet Handicap (8.30) have won over the mile-and-a-half at Dunstall Park so expect a competitive affair.

Richard Hannon's Lexington Knight is a dual course and distance winner and will top the weights as he switches to the all-weather under Connor Beasley.

David Simcock's Morlaix has an excellent record on the all-weather surface, winning four times from fifteen starts, and is of interest as he returns from a 548-day absence.

Phantasy Mac has been gradually dropping in the handicap this year and is another to note for the powerful George Boughey team.

