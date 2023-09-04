Today on Sky Sports Racing: Tom Marquand hunts 1,000th British winner at Windsor on Monday plus Brighton and Chepstow action

Top jockey Tom Marquand stars at Windsor on Monday as he goes in search of his 1,000th British winner, plus there is afternoon action from Brighton and Chepstow, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.00 Windsor - Recent winners Purple Love and Prisha clash

Richard Hannon's Purple Love broke her maiden at the fourth time of asking when victorious at Doncaster on August 19 and now makes her handicap debut for Amo Racing's number one rider Kevin Stott in the Andy Payne Fillies' Handicap (6.00).

It took Prisha three goes to get her head in front when scoring at Yarmouth in July and Tom Clover has freshened her up for this handicap debut off a mark of 76.

You can perhaps forgive Ralph Beckett's Time's Eye a poor run on her all-weather debut when last seen and the daughter of Expert eye could be of interest now returned to turf.

Marquand gets aboard top weight Five Towns for William Haggas, who returns for the first time since June when chasing home Quick Change at Haydock.

Tom Marquand's rides on Monday! 4.20 - Hurricane Power 5.30 - Katie G 6.00 - Five Towns 6.30 - Rhubarb 7.00 - Mujid 7.30 - Galactic Glow

3.45 Windsor - Another Gift on a hat-trick mission under Murphy

Two recent winners clash towards the top of the weights in an intriguing opener, the Hamish Johnson Memorial Fillies' Nursery (3.45).

Ed Dunlop's Another Gift arrives on a hat-trick and will have the services of three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

The daughter of Harry Angel will have to contend with not only a 6lb higher mark but also a key challenger in the Patrick Owens-trained Tiora. First-time cheekpieces did the trick when she got off the mark at Doncaster on August 5 and she looks threatening having got her head in front.

William Buick is always feared and he rides top weight Happy Tears for George Boughey, stepping up to six furlongs after going winless in four starts so far at the minimum trip.

2.10 Chepstow - Track favourite Mac's Dilemma heads opener

Over at Chepstow, the action kicks off with a wide-open renewal of the David Lucas Bookmakers, Why Bet Elsewhere? Apprentice Handicap (2.10).

Four-time course winner Mac's Dilemma returns to head an eight-runner field under rider Georgia Dobie. The John O'Shea-trained five-year-old remains 4lb above his career high winning mark of 74 but should run well once again.

Alistair Ralph's Pavlodar won here on August 28 and will hold good claims under a 5lb penalty while Hello Zabeel would be interesting if returning at his best for new connections in Michael Blake's yard.

Monday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Windsor, Chepstow and Brighton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, September 4.