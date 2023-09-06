Tom Marquand: Top jockey's best five winners after reaching the 1,000 mark at Windsor on Monday

Star jockey Tom Marquand landed his 1,000th British winner on Monday with victory on Five Towns at Windsor so Sky Sports Racing takes a look back at some of his biggest successes and best rides.

Galileo Chrome - Pertemps St Leger Stakes (Doncaster - 2020)

Tom Marquand's Classic glory with Galileo Chrome was a sign of things to come, with a typically power-packed ride to pull victory from the jaws of defeat in the St Leger at Doncaster.

In a wide-open finish, Marquand galvanised the Joseph O'Brien runner and got the better of subsequent dual Group One winner Pyledriver, Berkshire Rocco, Irish Derby hero Santiago and 2023 King George victor Hukum.

Given the quality of that field, it is testament to Marquand that he was able to show his strength in the saddle and get his mount up in the shadows of the post to win by a neck.

Image: Marquand poses with the St Leger trophy at Doncaster

Addeybb - QIPCO Champion Stakes (Ascot - 2020)

Surely one of Marquand's favourite horses, Addeybb provided the jockey with no fewer than four victories at the highest level, with three of them coming in Australia.

But arguably the most important of his wins on Addeybb came in the 2020 QIPCO Champion Stakes, where he thrived on the soft ground to comprehensively defeat the likes of Skalleti, Magical and Derby hero Serpentine.

Whilst his rivals struggled to maintain what was a hot pace at Ascot given the going description, Addeybb and Marquand powered on and pulled clear in the final furlong to win by just over two lengths in a career-best effort.

Alenquer - King Edward VII Stakes (Royal Ascot - 2021)

Patience is an underrated trait as a jockey, and Marquand had to show plenty of that with his winning ride on Alenquer in the King Edward VII Stakes on just the fourth start for the William Haggas-trained colt.

As others including the classy Gear Up and Tasman Bay kicked for home, Marquand stalked in the rear before coming with a late run, charging past the latter and winning by over a length at the line.

Marquand would go on to win the Lingfield Winter Derby as well as the Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup at The Curragh on Alenquer.

Bayside Boy - Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - (Ascot - 2022)

Marquand has also enjoyed success with the Roger Varian team, having guided Bayside Boy to a shock 33/1 victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on Champions Day.

In a star-studded field that included Inspiral and Modern Games, it was another beautifully timed run that saw Bayside Boy put in comfortably a career-best effort, challenging late and fast down the far rail.

That was enough to get the better of confirmed stayer Modern Games and William Buick as well as Jadoomi, rounding off an excellent 2022 season with another Group One success.

Desert Hero - King Edward V Stakes - (Royal Ascot - 2023)

Image: Marquand salutes the Royal box after riding Desert Hero to victory in the colours of The King and Queen

Marquand oozes confidence in the saddle, but surely he'll have felt plenty of pressure when riding Desert Hero in the King Edward V Stakes for The King and The Queen.

He rode the first Stakes winner for King Charles III in October 2022 with Perfect Alibi at Yarmouth, but no doubt the victory on Desert Hero will rank pretty highly on Marquand's CV.

It's especially remarkable given the passage the three-year-old had throughout, having to weave in and out beaten rivals up the rail, before eventually getting into the clear and getting up by a head on the line, much to the delight of the Royal owners.

A stunning ride and one that deservedly collected the Ride of the Month in June.