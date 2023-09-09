Today on Sky Sports Racing: Star trainers on show at Ascot this Saturday with feature Lavazza Stakes!

There’s plenty of top-class action at Ascot on Saturday, featuring the £100,000 Lavazza Stakes, won in the last two years by the William Haggas team.

3.10 Ascot - Lavazza promises to throw up more Group contenders

The feature Lavazza Stakes (3:10) is as competitive as ever, with nine three-year-olds over the 12-furlong trip and plenty of unexposed contenders.

Alsakib ought to take a bit of beating for the Andrew Balding team - he was third in a hot race at Glorious Goodwood and this is similarly tricky, although he remains on a workable mark.

Gallant Lion is bidding for a five-timer, with Racing League's leading rider Saffie Osborne in the saddle, whilst Charlie Johnston runs three in the race.

Victory Dance is the sole Godolphin runner for Charlie Appleby and William Buick - he steps down in grade after a fourth at Listed level in Deauville.

2.35 Ascot - Red-hot pace expected in sprint handicap

The Bet365 Handicap (2:35) is just about as tricky as it gets to solve, with 14 sprinters and nothing without a chance as well as plenty of runners looking attractively handicapped.

James Fanshawe will look to win this in successive years with Hickory, having been raised just 2lb for an excellent second behind Baradar over this trip and track last time out.

Quinault's superb winning run was ended last time despite a good third and he could continue that improvement, whilst Love De Vega goes for a hat-trick of victories.

Popmaster also catches the eye for the Ed Walker team after a solid second last time out and has plenty of winning form at the track.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Gosden and Stoute headline cracking novice

Two heavyweight stables in the John & Thady Gosden yard and the Sir Michael Stoute team both send runners to Dunstall Park for the St Leger Festival Tips On attheraces.com Novice Stakes (6:00).

Sir Michael Stoute's Fly Zone has a rating of 80 despite failing to win in four attempts, although his last three runs were all solid placed efforts.

A Dublin Lad is the chief rival, having finished third on both starts and now drops back in trip.

Sky Bet odds I Today's race cards

Watch Ascot and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 9 September.