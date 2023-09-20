Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot disappointment Al Asifah faces Listed Yarmouth test

The exciting Al Asifah bids to bounce back from Royal Ascot disappointment in a cracking Listed feature at Yarmouth, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.45 Yarmouth - Listed John Musker Fillies' Stakes

Al Asifah is the star on a cracking Yarmouth card this afternoon in the Listed EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes (3:45) with a Royal Ascot disappointment to put right.

She could only finish sixth when sent off a red-hot favourite for the Ribblesdale Stakes and the daughter of Frankel will be expected to bounce back.

If the Gosden and Shadwell contender disappoints, it could be Infinite Cosmos for Sir Michael Stoute who strikes having finished a good third behind subsequent Oaks winner Soul Sister in the Musidora Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's Sapphire Seas won a Class 3 Handicap at Haydock earlier this month and remains progressive.

Image: Infinite Cosmos ridden by Ryan Moore (left) on the way to winning the Nyetimber Maiden Fillies' Stakes

3.10 Yarmouth - Stoute team sends out Royal runner

The EBF Future Stayers Maiden Stakes (3:10) tends to throw up a good horse and plenty of big-name trainers have runners on show.

Sir Michael Stoute won it in 2017 with the classy Regal Reality and runs Reaching High for The King and The Queen, having finished a disappointing eighth on debut.

Charlie Appleby runs both Honest Desire and €200,000 purchase Edge Of Blue, an exciting son of Blue Point.

New Bay colt Primo Lara is another to note on debut for Marco Ghiani and Jane Chapple-Hyam.

4.20 Yarmouth - Bertie hoping to set up Cambridgeshire bid

Later on the card, the Moulton Nurseries Handicap (4:20) features Lord Bertie who will be aiming to win and head to the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket later this month.

He was hampered on the hat-trick bid at Chester and should improve further for the William Haggas team.

Godolphin runs two in the race with Return To Dubai looking to follow up after winning at Chelmsford, whilst First Sight looks to make up from a poor run on handicap debut.

