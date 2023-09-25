Today on Sky Sports Racing: Oisin Murphy heads to Wolverhampton for smart novice

Multiple champion jockey Oisin Murphy is off to Wolverhampton on Monday night and rides a potentially smart novice for the Godolphin outfit, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.55 Wolverhampton - Trio of course winners clash

It's an intriguing renewal of the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (4:55) with three course and distance winners clashing at Dunstall Park.

Mudlahim won at this venue back in July and while he's struggled off the higher mark for Scott Dixon, it would not shock if he improves now back at this venue.

Another with good form is Touchwood - he's not won for almost two years but has improved of late while Beauzon has moved from David O'Meara to Ian Williams and is a potential improver.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Nezeeh bids to remain unbeaten

Despite being gelded, Nezeeh remains with plenty of potential and looks to win a second straight race in the Free Tips Daily On Attheraces.com Novice Stakes (6:00) for Saeed bin Suroor.

He won at Thirsk on debut last month and could well defy a penalty if improving on that run but does face a couple of intriguing rivals.

Shane Gray rides another debut winner in East Bank back in April, although he has not been seen since disappointing under a penalty later that month.

Giorgio M goes for Middleham Park and George Boughey - he cost £78,000 from the Breeze Up Sales and it would be no surprise to see this debutant show a lot of speed on his first racecourse appearance.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Clouds goes in hat-trick bid

There's 13 runners for the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap (7:30) but surely Send In The Clouds is the one to beat for Mollie Phillips on the hat-trick bid.

Phillips' charge has won three of his last four and manages to escape a penalty for winning at Brighton a week ago so rates an obvious contender.

Of the others, Chinese Whisperer will be aiming for a second career win, having enjoyed his only success at this venue in 2019 whilst Joseph Parr's Global Tycoon should run his race.

