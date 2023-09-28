Today on Sky Sports Racing: In-form contenders clash on Southwell all-weather card

Southwell hosts some quality evening action with plenty of previous winners on an informative card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

8.30 Southwell - Simcock and Palmer teams run last time out winners

The finale on the card looks the most intriguing heat with the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 519 Fillies' Handicap (8:30) featuring a pair of last time out winners.

David Simcock trains Folk Star who finally got off the mark last time at Kempton, whilst Huge Palmer's Eloped was impressive at Wolverhampton and gets the services of David Probert.

Of the others, Dance Time catches the eye for David Loughnane as a handicap debutant and has been given a workable mark of 63.

7.30 Southwell - Ward runner to continue stellar run?

Tom Ward will fancy his chances of another winner in the At The Races Form Study Handicap (7:30) with Flying Panther.

The three-year-old has won two of his last four and ought to have a decent chance to follow up in what is a pretty moderate affair.

Tickets is joint top-weight and finds himself in a Class 6 so could have an edge whilst Tim Easterby will be hoping War Defender can win again after a nose victory at Musselburgh last week.

7.00 Southwell - Sniper's Eye could hit back in novice

Sniper's Eye was a beaten favourite last time for the David Simcock team but will surely get off the mark in the At The Races Market Movers Novice Stakes (7:00).

He sets the standard off a mark of 82 and with Jamie Spencer in the saddle, can get the job done after running in a hot Newmarket handicap last time.

Raqeebb ran with credit on debut and can improve for the Crisford team, whilst Zoustar colt Running Star is a notable debutant for Hugo Palmer.

Watch every race from Southwell on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday 28 September.