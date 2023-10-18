Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mimikyu the star attraction in Listed Beckford Stakes at Bath on Wednesday

Group Two star Mimikyu is the star attraction in Listed company at Bath on Wednesday, plus there is Group Three action from Deauville, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.00 Bath - Mimikyu faces nine rivals in Beckford Stakes

One of the highlights of Bath's season, the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes (4.00) has attracted a horse of real star quality in John and Thady Gosden's Mimikyu.

The four-year-old filly landed the Group Two Park Hill Fillies' Stakes at Doncaster just over a year ago and was last seen finishing a valiant fifth in the Group One Prix de Royallieu in Paris.

If running to form under Rab Havlin, she should be very hard to beat but faces nine useful rivals.

The chief challenge may in fact come from her stablemate One Evening, who only narrowly failed to follow Mimikyu's path as she finished second to Sumo Sam in the Park Hill last time. That made it three consecutive runner-up efforts and Kieran O'Neill is tasked with bucking that trend.

There is also an Irish raider in the form of Gavin Cromwell's Vera Verto, who has collected a couple of nice prizes at Listowel and Newmarket in recent weeks and seeks a hat-trick under Franny Norton.

Ralph Beckett's Mistressofillusion is potentially a danger after scoring at Doncaster last month and remains relatively unexposed.

Image: Frankie Dettori performs his famous flying dismount from Mimikyu

4.35 Bath - Tajanis takes on seven for Haggas

Recent Yarmouth scorer Tajanis is expected to take another leap forward for William Haggas and Tom Marquand in the Follow Vickers.Bet On Facebook Handicap (4.35).

He looked to have relished softer ground last time and should encounter similarly favourable conditions here.

Top weight Spartan Army is an intriguing inclusion from Alan King, having been last seen winning over hurdles at Taunton in March. Prior to that, he was a useful winner on the flat for Joseph O'Brien so is certainly feared.

Ralph Beckett's Campaign Trail was unsuccessful in a hat-trick bid at Newmarket last time but drops back down in grade here under Rossa Ryan.

Mark Loughnane and son Billy combine with useful stayer Percy Jones, while the jumps yard of Jonjo O'Neill are represented by Merveillo.

11.50 Deauville - Ferland's Aventure seeks Group glory

The Group Three Prix Des Reservoirs Stakes (11.50) was won by subsequent Group One star Rougir in 2020 and there is every chance we could see another star of the future among this eight-runner field.

Potentially the most exciting of the lot is Christophe Ferland's Sea The Stars filly Aventure who really impressed when winning by three-and-a-half lengths on debut at Chantilly last month.

Stephane Wattel's Tulipa Chope won a Listed contest at Deauville on August 17 and could be the chief threat while Joseph O'Brien's Dollerina looks the best of the British and Irish challenge, which also includes the Karl Burke-trained Making Dreams.

