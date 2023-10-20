Today on Sky Sports Racing: Nine-race card at Newcastle in focus on Friday

On the eve of QIPCO British Champions Day, we have all-weather action to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing.

5.00 Newcastle - Doyle hoping to score with Haaland

Football puns at the ready as Gay Kelleway's Haaland reappears in the BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (5.00), the second contest on a mammoth nine-race card at Gosforth Park.

At his best during Billy Loughnane's incredible run of form back in January, Haaland was given a long break but ran well to be third at Chelmsford last time and the booking of Hollie Doyle is a positive.

Tristan Davidson's Spirit Of Ash is feared having won very nicely over an extended mile-and-a-half seven days ago but steps up significantly in trip here.

Artisan Dancer completed a hat-trick over a similar trip at Lingfield last month but needs to bounce back from a disappointing defeat here earlier this month.

5.30 Newcastle - Elegant Madame back in calmer waters

Amo Racing's Elegant Madame must have impressed her connections plenty with her debut victory at Lingfield in June as they pitched her into Listed company over at Leopardstown last time.

Dominic Ffrench Davis' two-year-old was well beaten in the end but is back in much calmer waters as she tops a field of eight in the Win 2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (5.30).

John and Thady Gosden have sent some very useful types to learn their trade at Newcastle in the past and Frankel filly Strutting is the latest looking to get off the mark under Kieran Shoemark.

An expensive yearling at 425,000 guineas, she didn't show much on debut but looked to have built on that when runner-up at Newmarket last time.

Recent Catterick scorer Last Applause should not be overlooked for Brian Ellison and Ben Robinson.

Friday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Uttoxeter and Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, October 20.