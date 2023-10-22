Storm Babet: Jockey Hayley Turner reveals dramatic escape from flooded car by fire service as she chased 1,000th winner

Jockey Hayley Turner has revealed she required a dramatic rescue from her flooded car on Friday en route to Redcar, where she had hoped to ride her 999th career winner.

Turner was expected to ride Run Zarak Run but never made it to the North East track as her vehicle became stuck.

The 40-year-old rang the emergency services and was 'fireman's lifted' out of her car window.

Recalling the incident, she told ITV Racing: "My car is floating down the Great North Road somewhere on the way to Redcar.

"I had to call 999 and get the fireman to come and rescue me - I actually got a fireman's lift out of my car window!

"The horse then won about 15 lengths so a very frustrating day. I'm car-less and win-less as well."

Turner remains on 998 winners after her sole ride at Ascot on Saturday, favourite Docklands in the Balmoral Handicap, finished third behind The Gatekeeper and Ropey Guest.

Image: Flooding from Storm Babet left Worcester's racecourse under water for the second this year. Source: Worcester Racecourse (X)

Flooding from Storm Babet has left the racecourses at Worcester and Southwell completely under water and continued to have a significant effect on the fixture list.

Monday's all-weather card at Southwell has been abandoned as has Wednesday's jumps fixture at Worcester, while Pontefract's meeting on Monday has also been cancelled due to waterlogging.

Last Friday's meetings at Fakenham, Haydock and Uttoxeter were all called off along with Saturday's cards at Market Rasen and Stratford.

Worcester and Southwell are both waiting for water levels to drop before assessing the full extent of any damage to the track or other facilities.

Arena Racing Company (ARC), who run both Worcester and Southwell, say Storm Babet has had "a significant impact on our business".