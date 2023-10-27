Futurity Trophy: Friday card at Doncaster abandoned; 3:30pm inspection for Saturday's Group One meeting

Friday's fixture at Doncaster has been called off following overnight rain, with a 3:30pm inspection called ahead of Saturday's Futurity Trophy card.

A total of 2.3 millimetres of overnight rain on Town Moor has left some areas of already heavy ground saturated, forcing the cancellation of the seven-race card.

The track is due to stage the Kameko Futurity Trophy - the final Group One of the British season - on Saturday and clerk of the course Paul Barker is optimistic on the chances of that meeting going ahead.

He said: "Unfortunately we have had overnight rain which has caused the abandonment of today's card.

"We are just looking at some rail movements to cover the affected areas and once we have done that, if the forecast is right, we would be pretty confident about tomorrow."

An inspection will be held at 3.30pm to assess conditions once the rails have been moved.

