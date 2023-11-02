Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trio of top-class meetings on Thursday with Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Newcastle action

Lingfield hosts jumping action on Thursday afternoon alongside all-weather racing from Newcastle and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.55 Lingfield - Go Dante headlines quality handicap

Olly Murphy's Go Dante has been a shade disappointing and returns off top weight in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap Hurdle (1:55).

The seven-year-old capitalised on a drop in grade to win comfortably at Wetherby in March before finishing down the field at Aintree on his final outing.

Yorksea is a dual winner over hurdles and will have a fitness edge on most of his rivals having run on the Flat earlier this month for Gary Moore, while Milton Harris runs Havaila who was successful over obstacles in maiden company at Fakenham.

Harry Cobden takes the ride on Havaila who also had run on the Flat at Goodwood just 18 days ago.

6.15 Newcastle - Recent winners clash at Gosforth Park

Explorers Way is one of three recent winners who go head to head in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap (6:15).

Brian Ellison's four-year-old should have more improvement on this surface after winning here last month and ought to head the market under Ben Robinson.

The Tim Easterby-trained Vince Le Prince scored for the second time when landing a Catterick handicap last month and has only been raised 1lb, while Jim Goldie saddles Kelpie Grey who got off the mark at the 10th attempt at Ayr in October.

2.45 Wolverhampton - Classy veteran Muscika back for more

David O'Meara's Muscika is nine now but has returned to some form of late and goes in the Find More Big Deals At Betuk Handicap (2:45).

A neck second at this track in August was followed up by victory at Epsom, although he has not been seen since.

Digital has dropped markedly in the weights although got back on track with a win last time out for Karl Burke and Brandon Wilkie.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch Lingfield, Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday November 2.