Breeders' Cup: Frankie Dettori times it perfectly on Inspiral in the Filly & Mare Turf for John and Thady Gosden

Frankie Dettori was at his brilliant best as he delivered Inspiral to a last-gasp victory in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly has been one of Dettori's star performers over the past few seasons, so it was somewhat fitting that she shone once again at Santa Anita, the place Dettori is soon to call home.

Held up towards the rear of mid-division for her first attempt at 10 furlongs, Dettori angled Inspiral out for a run rounding the far turn and flew home to deny Aidan O'Brien's Warm Heart in the dying strides.

John Gosden said: "She's never the quickest out of the gates but I was hoping Chad's filly [In Italian] would set stronger fractions and when I saw how they were going I thought it was impossible from where we were.

"But, Frankie managed to wriggle out and luckily she had the class to go and nail it on the line.

"You saw how she galloped out - we've probably been running her over the wrong trip all her life."

Image: Frankie Dettori celebrates atop Inspiral after winning the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf

On Dettori, Gosden added: "He stayed cool and saved every inch once we missed the break. He's 52 and riding like a 32-year-old!"

The night started full of emotion as Cody's Wish, named after Cody Dorman who was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, defended his Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile title.

Trained by William Mott, Cody's Wish beat Bob Baffert's National Treasure in a tight finish and survived a brief stewards' enquiry.

Goodnight Olive rallied three horses wide on the turn and pulled clear for a two-and-three-quarter-length victory to defend her Filly & Mare Sprint title.