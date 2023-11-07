Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hayley Turner seeks 1,000th winner at Newcastle as Lingfield stages Listed action

Hayley Turner has a chance to ride her 1,000th winner at Newcastle on Tuesday, while Lingfield's meeting features two Listed races, watch live on Sky Sports Racing.

8.00 Newcastle - Turner bids for 1,000th winner on Britannica

Hayley Turner rode the 999th winner of her career at Newmarket on Saturday and she has a good opportunity to reach the 1,000-winner landmark on Britannica in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Novice Stakes (8.00).

Andrew Balding's charge looks set to start an odds-on favourite for the Newcastle contest after finishing third behind Summer Of Love at Kempton last month.

The race has attracted only three runners with Hugo Palmer's Souffionne likely to be the filly's main rival after finishing a promising fourth on his debut at Southwell, while the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Moon Flight has been running consistently but with a frustrating record of 42424 so far. Rank outsider Muddy Marvellous completes the field.

1.12 Lingfield - Queen Aminatu seeks back-to-back wins

The Listed BetMGM Fleur De Lys EBF Fillies' Stakes (1.12) looks a cracker on paper and the field is headed by Zellie who will be making her second start for John and Thady Gosden having moved from the care of Andre Fabre in May. She was last seen ploughing through the mud to finish second to Roman Mist in the Listed Conqueror Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood and comes here after being off the track for 185 days.

Image: John Gosden will be hoping to claim a Listed success with Zellie and Lingfield on Tuesday

Potapova represents Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Kingscote and is looking to build on her good second behind Coppice in the Listed Rosemary Stakes at Newmarket.

Queen Aminatu, trained by William Haggas, will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in this race but this is a better contest than last year. Al Agaila landed the Winter Oaks here in January and has an impressive strike-rate on the All-Weather, while Coco Jamboo is seeking a hat-trick following wins at Sandown and Newmarket.

1.47 Lingfield - Well-related filly Andraste makes British debut

James Doyle recently revealed he will be leaving Godolphin to team up with Wathnan Racing and the jockey is in action in the 1m 5f Listed BetMGM River Eden EBF Fillies' Stakes (1.47). He teams up with George Boughey to ride Andraste, a half-sister to The Revenant, on her British debut. The Saxon Warrior filly was last seen winning a three-runner maiden contest at Le Pin-au-Haras and was also fourth in the Group 2 Prix du Mallaret earlier this season. She comes here off a mark of 93 and connections will be hoping she can make a winning start to life in this country.

Divine Jewel represents David Egan and Roger Varian. The four-year-old was last seen finishing down the field in the Park Hill Stakes but, before that, she was a good second in the Listed Chester Stakes. Her only career win was at Lingfield on this all-weather surface, and it would not be a surprise if she got her head in front again.

Safety Catch is unexposed after only three starts but she caught the eye when winning for Haggas last time out at Pontefract, while the hat-trick-seeking Flash Bardot takes a big step up in class.

8.30 Newcastle - Sydney Bay and Blackcurrent reoppose

Sydney Bay comes into the Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap (8.30) seeking a quickfire course-and-distance hat-trick following wins on October 17 and 31. Geoff Harker's four-year-old will have to shrug off a penalty in this contest but he is hard to go against in such good form.

Blackcurrent has also been in fine form with three seconds and a win from his last four starts. He loves going hard from the front and showed a tremendous attitude behind Sydney Bay last time out over this six-furlong trip. He is getting 6lb from his old foe here and that combined with Paula Muir's 3lb allowance would be enough for the Alan Brown-trained seven-year-old to hold onto the lead.

Of the others, Kraken Power must be respected even if he is highly frustrating. His last win came here in January over 5f but he looked back to his best when finishing second behind Noteable over course and distance 18 days ago off a mark of 55 and he appears dangerous in this contest off an identical mark.

Watch every race from Lingfield and Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday November 7.