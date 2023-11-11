Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle stages November Handicap along with two Listed races on Saturday

Newcastle will stage the November Handicap meeting on Saturday after it was switched to the all-weather track from Doncaster - watch all eight races (11.45 to 3.45) live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.45 - Local Dynasty and Laafi contest feature

A top-class renewal of the feature Virgin Bet November Handicap (3.45) at Newcastle sees Godolphin's Noble Dynasty headline a field of 14.

Charlie Appleby's ante-post favourite has undergone a gelding operation since finishing a staying-on fourth in a strong handicap at Newmarket in July and looks sure to be suited by the step up to 1m 4f under William Buick.

William Haggas' Laafi is next best having capitalised on a drop in class to win impressively at Newmarket last week and can go close off this 6lb higher mark.

Of the others, Ed Bethell has targeted Chillingham at this race, while George Boughey's Mr Alan was narrowly denied at Newmarket on his last start and is well drawn in stall three.

2.05 Newcastle - Brad The Brief and Sense Of Duty clash

A competitive-looking Listed Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Wentworth Stakes (2.05) will see Sense Of Duty bid to bounce back on this drop in grade.

Haggas' three-year-old landed the Group Three Chipchase Stakes over this six-furlong trip at Gosforth Park last season but has struggled in two starts this term and will find this easier than when finishing well beaten in the Group One British Champions Sprint last month.

Brad The Brief was a little unlucky when finishing fifth in a Group Three contest at Chantilly last time and should be on the premises under David Egan, while Aberama Gold seeks a first Listed success having claimed his 12th career victory in the mud at Doncaster last month.

1.30 Newcastle - Mukaddamah and Veil Of Shadows fancied

Veil Of Shadows seeks a Listed success for Appleby and Buick in the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Irish EBF Gillies Fillies' Stakes (1.30).

A three-year-old daughter of Frankel, she is top-rated with a mark of 103 and will head the betting having run a career best when second in the Group Three Pride Stakes at Newmarket. A similar effort should see her hard to beat, although stall 11 is not ideal.

Roger Varian's Mukaddamah was successful on her sole all-weather start at Wolverhampton last year but will need to improve having finished well behind the favourite at Newmarket and is another drawn wide.

Stablemate Sound Angela has won three of her four starts on this surface and should not be underestimated with David Egan taking over in the plate.

Watch every race from Newcastle plus action from France all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday November 11.