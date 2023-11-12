Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las stages competitive jumps card on Sunday

The Sky Sports Racing action moves to South Wales on Sunday with a competitive jumps meeting from Ffos Las (12.40 to 4.10) - watch all seven races live.

1.15 Ffos Las - Gold Emery and Puddlesinthepark feature

A wide-open looking DragonBet App Available Now Handicap Chase (1.15) is the second race on the card at Ffos Las and several runners hold strong claims in the three-mile contest.

Donald McCain saddles Gold Emery who, having finished second on his last two starts in the spring, will be popular to get off the mark over fences under Theo Gillard.

Evan Williams' Puddlesinthepark is only a five-year-old and should have plenty more to come having only had a couple of runs over fences, while Est Illic is a dual winner who showed a bit more promise when runner-up to Abaya Du Mathan here on his last start and remains well-handicapped on old form.

2.25 Ffos Las - Ballydisco and The Imposter clash in strong handicap hurdle

The Imposter seeks a four-timer as he steps up in class in the DragonBet App On Apple & Android Handicap Hurdle (2.25).

The Nigel Hawke-trained six-year-old racked up a hat-trick of wins, including over this course and three-mile distance in the spring, and will be hard to beat as he returns under Tom Buckley.

Ballydisco is another making his seasonal reappearance and must be feared having showed improved form when winning a similar heat over course and distance in April.

Of the others, Balkardy went close at Newton Abbot last month, while Mr Muldoon is just 3lb lower than his last winning mark.

3.00 Ffos Las - Ideallko and Bells Of Stamford headline

Evan Williams' in-form Ideallko seeks another success in the two-mile Get The New DragonBet App Handicap Chase (3.00).

Ideallko scored comfortably over this course and distance before winning with plenty in hand at Plumpton last month and looks the one to beat despite a 6lb hike in the weights.

Good Friday Fairy remains lightly raced and rates a fascinating chase debutant for the Ben Clarke team. A winner of one of his four hurdles starts he ran with credit despite falling in both his point runs for PJ Crowley.

Bells Of Stamford is another to consider having won nicely over fences last season but will have to bounce back having fallen at Chepstow in March.

