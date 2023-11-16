Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sedgefield takes centre stage on Thursday with Special Rate seeking five-timer

Sedgefield takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday with Special Rate seeking a five-timer in the last of the seven races - watch all the action live from 12.15pm to 3.40pm.

1.25 Sedgefield - Us And Them, The King Of May and Fazayte clash

A small but select field head to post for the Betting Sites Ltd At bettingsites.ltd.uk Handicap Chase (1.25) at Sedgefield.

Ryan Potter enjoyed the biggest win of his career when Jetoile landed the Old Roan Chase at Aintree last month and the trainer looks to have strong claims with Fazayte here. A narrow winner over hurdles at Market Rasen in September, he is fancied to make it three wins from five starts over fences in the 2m 3f contest.

Us And Them finished runner-up in an Arkle Novices' Chase in his younger days but will need to improve on his recent efforts over hurdles as he debuts for trainer Joe Ponting.

The King Of May is a dual course and distance winner over fences and should not be underestimated as he drops in class under Henry Brooke.

3.10 Sedgefield - Last-time winners Skyhill and Ballylinch headline

Last-time winners Skyhill and Ballylinch clash in the Betting Sites bettingsites.ltd.uk Handicap Chase (3.10).

Skyhill tops the weights for Alison Hamilton and arrives in great form having won impressively over this 3m 3f trip at the course in April and should take plenty of beating with soft ground conditions to suit.

Ballylinch made a winning chase debut when scoring over this course and distance on his last start and granted natural improvement, heads the dangers under champion jockey Brian Hughes.

Of the others, Fiston Du Mou must be considered having finished just two lengths behind the former on his last start.

3.40 Sedgefield - Special Rate seeks a five-timer

Red-hot Special Rate seeks another victory in the Paxtons No1 CaseIH Dealer In UK&Ireland Handicap Hurdle (3.40) over 2m 4f.

Philip Kirby's six-year-old has excelled this year, winning his last five starts, including when making it two from two over fences at this course last week, and will head the betting as he reverts to hurdles under Ross Chapman.

Jack Hogan has won all three starts aboard Ben Haslam's Horn Cape and the pair team up again having won over 2m 1f here last week.

Of the remainder, Donald McCain's 11-year-old Chti Balko makes his seasonal reappearance off a dangerous-looking mark under the trainer's daughter Abbie.

