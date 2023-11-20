Hayley Turner bids for 1,000th winner on Tradesman at Chelmsford

Hayley Turner will once again go in search of her 1,000th career winner when she rides Tradesman at Chelmsford on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old moved on to 999 winners when she partnered Lunar Eclipse to victory at Newmarket on November 4.

Turner has since had 15 attempts to reach the four-figure landmark and become the first female rider in this country to achieve the feat but has missed out on each of them during a frustrating spell.

Her next chance comes up in the Illuminate Christmas Ball Handicap over two miles at Chelmsford, with the David Simcock-trained Tradesman among the leading fancies as he bids to complete a hat-trick at the track after scoring twice there under Turner in October.

Turner rode her first winner back in 2000 and became joint-champion apprentice in 2005 before making history as the first female jockey to ride 100 winners in a year in 2008.

She has also enjoyed success at the highest level, winning the Group One July Cup with Dream Ahead in 2011.