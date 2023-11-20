 Skip to content

Hayley Turner bids for 1,000th winner on Tradesman at Chelmsford

Hayley Turner moved on to the 999-winner mark when she partnered Lunar Eclipse to victory at Newmarket on November 4; she will go in search of her 1,000th winner once again when she rides Tradesman at Chelmsford on Tuesday

Monday 20 November 2023 16:59, UK

Jockey Hayley Turner riding Makinmedoit at Newcastle
Image: Hayley Turner will be hoping to end her barren run with a landmark victory at Chelmsford on Tuesday

Hayley Turner will once again go in search of her 1,000th career winner when she rides Tradesman at Chelmsford on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old moved on to 999 winners when she partnered Lunar Eclipse to victory at Newmarket on November 4.

Turner has since had 15 attempts to reach the four-figure landmark and become the first female rider in this country to achieve the feat but has missed out on each of them during a frustrating spell.

Her next chance comes up in the Illuminate Christmas Ball Handicap over two miles at Chelmsford, with the David Simcock-trained Tradesman among the leading fancies as he bids to complete a hat-trick at the track after scoring twice there under Turner in October.

Turner rode her first winner back in 2000 and became joint-champion apprentice in 2005 before making history as the first female jockey to ride 100 winners in a year in 2008.

