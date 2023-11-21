Shishkin 'almost certain' to run in 1965 Chase at Ascot on Saturday, reveals Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson has revealed Shishkin is "almost certain" to run in the 1965 Chase at Ascot on Saturday.

The nine-year-old is also entered in the Betfair Chase at Haydock, but Henderson looks set to opt for the shorter race at Ascot, with the ground the key factor.

The Grade Two 1965 Chase is run over 2m 5f at the Berkshire track, where the going was described as good to soft on Tuesday, while the Grade One Betfair Chase is a 3m 1.5f contest, with the ground at Haydock heavy, soft in places on Tuesday.

Shishkin, who won the Ascot Chase last season before going on to finish second in the Ryanair Chase and winning the Aintree Bowl over 3m 1f, is now the odds-on favourite for the 1965 Chase in which he will face a maximum of five rivals headed by Pic D'Orhy.

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to work out that two-miles-five around Ascot is going to suit him better than three miles in the soft at Haydock," said Henderson.

"The ground at Ascot will be preferable and he's almost certain to go there. He's won a two-mile-five race there and we know he likes it [the track]."

Image: Shishkin, ridden by Nico de Boinville, on his way to victory at Aintree in April

Shishkin won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Arkle over two miles at successive Cheltenham Festivals but was pulled up in the Champion Chase of 2022 and, after being beaten into third behind Edwardstone in last season's Tingle Creek, Henderson stepped his charge up in trip, with the King George over three miles at Kempton on Boxing Day now his main target.

"This is a prep race for the King George and we want to win it," added the Seven Barrows handler.

"He didn't travel as well as he might in his races last season and I think we might put some cheek-pieces on him. We've schooled him in them and they help keep his mind on it."

